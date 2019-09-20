Jennifer Lopez's Hustlers Is Banned from Playing in Malaysia Due to 'Obscene Content': Report

Jennifer Lopez‘s Hustlers won’t be dancing its way to Malaysia.

The 50-year-old’s hit film about a group of strippers who steal thousands of dollars from their wealthy Wall Street clients is banned from showing in the country.

The country’s film censorship board said the film was “not suitable for public viewing,” citing Hustlers‘ scenes featuring nudity, erotic dancing and drug use, according to the BBC. The film was meant to open in Malaysia on Thursday.

Square Box Pictures, the distribution company in charge of distributing the film in Malaysia, shared an announcement on Instagram Thursday confirming the ban.

“We regret to inform you that Hustlers movie release has been cancelled as it has been banned in Malaysia,” the announcement read. “We deeply apologize for the inconveniences caused to our beloved followers, fans of the movie, medias and partners.”

“We certainly appreciate all the love and support from our fans and movie lovers for this title; yet it’s our loss that we are unable to carry on,” the post continued. “Our sincere apologies that we have let you down.”

“Nevertheless, we hope to bring you more exciting movies in the near future with your continuous support,” the post concluded. “Thank you 🙏🏻.”

Hustlers has already raked in $47 million worldwide with an opening weekend of $33 million in North America. The film stars Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo and Cardi B.

The film is based on a New York magazine article, “The Hustlers at Scores,” published in 2015 that went viral.

Earlier this year, Rocketman was censored in Russia for scenes depicting sex and affection between two men.

Hustlers is now playing in theaters.