Entertainment Movies Jennifer Lopez Says She Wants to Make a Sequel to Her and Ben Affleck's 2003 Movie 'Gigli' Jennifer Lopez also identified her 2006 biopic El Cantante, in which she starred with now-ex-husband Marc Anthony, as her most underrated movie By Benjamin VanHoose Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab. Published on November 30, 2022 12:18 PM Jennifer Lopez wants to revisit Gigli, her critically panned 2003 film with Ben Affleck. In Vogue's "73 Questions" video with the singer/actress, interviewer Joe Sabia asked Lopez about her film and television roles. At one point, he asked which project she would want to make a sequel to, to which she responded with a smile, "Gigli." "Critically acclaimed!" Sabia joked, as Lopez laughed. "Who has made you laugh the most between takes?" he then asked. Lopez, 53, responded, "My husband, Ben." Elsewhere, Lopez said she regrets turning down the 2002 Diane Lane–Richard Gere thriller Unfaithful, that her 2006 Hector Lavoe biopic El Cantante (in which she starred with now-ex-husband Marc Anthony) is her most under-appreciated movie, and that 2019's Hustlers was her most challenging movie to make. Jennifer Lopez Says 'True Love Does Exist' as She Recalls Her 'Biggest Heartbreak' with Ben Affleck Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Gigli. Columbia/Revolution Studios/Kobal/Shutterstock Gigli, a crime comedy, was written and directed by Martin Brest and also starred Justin Bartha and Christopher Walken. Affleck played Larry Gigli, who is hired to kidnap someone, and Lopez played Ricki, who is tasked with accompanying Larry to ensure he gets the job done. In January, Affleck, 50, reflected on Gigli in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying it was "a really easy choice" to sign onto the film, which he admitted is considered a "famous bomb" now. "The truth about that movie and what it taught me was how much everything around a movie sort of dictates the way people see it," he said. "But for being a movie that's such a famous bomb and a disaster, very few people actually saw the movie. It doesn't work, by the way. It's a sort of horse's head in a cow's body. And the studio at the time, because I had begun having this relationship with Jennifer Lopez, which was selling a lot of magazines and appeared to generate a lot of enthusiasm, they just predictably latched onto, 'They want a romantic comedy. They want the two of them together. More of that!' " Affleck added that the movie "didn't work" but looked on the bright side: "And I did get to meet Jennifer, the relationship with whom has been really meaningful to me in my life."