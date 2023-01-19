Jennifer Lopez Gets Sweet Kiss from Ben Affleck at 'Shotgun Wedding' Afterparty: 'Here with My Hubby'

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating the release of her latest film Shotgun Wedding alongside husband Ben Affleck.

The 53-year-old star posted an Instagram Live video from the film's Hollywood premiere afterparty on Wednesday night that included a cute kiss from husband Affleck, 50, and a sweet moment with her costar — and recent Golden Globe winner! — Jennifer Coolidge.

The video started with Lopez and Coolidge, 61, chatting and doing a little dancing. Soon, Lopez realized it was an Instagram Live and addressed the camera.

"We're here at the Shotgun Wedding premiere," she said, smiling widely with her arm around Coolidge. "It was so amazing. We had such a great time."

Lopez then brought the camera in close to praise costar Coolidge. "This woman was fantastic!" she said, with obvious admiration.

After Coolidge gave a cute shout in response, Lopez turned the camera to Affleck, who was sitting on a couch in what appeared to be the VIP section of the premiere.

"I'm here with my hubby," she said as Affleck stood up and made a funny face at the camera. The Academy Award winner then gave his wife a sweet kiss on her head, which made Lopez smile and bring her hand to her chest.

"We're having a good time," she said, with a huge grin on her face, before panning the camera to show the rest of the party.

Lopez attended the Los Angeles premiere for the Prime Video film dressed in a tan-colored see-through dress adorned with matching gold crystals. The long gown was the center of attention as Lopez posed on the red carpet, wearing the dress with her hair slicked back in a high bun and accessorizing the look with oversized earrings.

Co-produced by Lopez, Shotgun Wedding is a romantic comedy that follows her and Josh Duhamel's characters as they bring their families together for a destination wedding.

As the ceremony starts to fall apart when they get cold feet after arriving at the location, the pair are forced to come together to rescue their families from a hostage situation.

Aside from Lopez, Duhamel, 50, and Coolidge, the cast includes Sônia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan, D'Arcy Carden, Callie Hernandez, Desmin Borges, Steve Coulter and Lenny Kravitz.

Asked whether she expected to have her own wedding soon after filming (she and Affleck tied the knot last summer), Lopez told PEOPLE at the Shotgun Wedding premiere, "I honestly didn't."

She added of Duhamel, who married Audra Mari this past September, "I don't think he did, either. It just took us both by surprise. The most incredible, miraculous thing. So we laugh about that a little bit."

Shotgun Wedding premieres Jan. 27 on Prime Video.