Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional After Hearing Oscar Buzz Surrounding Her Performance in Hustlers

Jennifer Lopez is overwhelmed by the reviews surrounding her performance in Hustlers.

The actress and singer, 50, almost shed a few tears while discussing her new film with Hoda Kotb while on SiriusXM radio on Tuesday.

As Kotb, 55, read a few of the reviews lauding Lopez’s performance, the mother of two smiled as she tried to compose herself.

“I’ve just been working hard for so long, for my whole life. It’s nice,” she said as her voice lowered. “Sorry, you guys know I’m emotional!”

Lopez described hearing of the reviews after the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday.

“I was literally sitting in my bed yesterday and they were sending me all the reviews. I could not believe it,” Lopez said. “I was crying, me and my girlfriend of 20 years were sitting there and she was trying to film me. I was like, ‘Oh my God.'”

She continued, “You work hard your whole life and you wonder if anybody notices in a sense, on that level, to be in that conversation. You have dreams when you’re a little girl of being [at the Oscars], you know what I mean?”

While the Oscar nominations are a few months away, Lopez said, “Just to talk about it is amazing. And for people to be saying that is nice.”

In Hustlers, Lopez stars as Ramona, the head of a popular and successful strip club who aims to get the upper hand on her Wall Street clients with the help of her crew.

The film also stars Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Lizzo, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart and Keke Palmer.

Several critics shared their thoughts on the film on Twitter after its TIFF premiere with many hailing Lopez’s performance.

Vulture‘s Hunter Harris praised the film as “perfect” while predicting that Lopez will be nominated for her first Oscar.

“J Lo can’t and won’t be stopped,” said Variety’s Matt Donnelly, who also called the film “empowering.”

Over at The Daily Beast, Kevin Fallon went so far as to say, “I don’t think it’s too much to say that Jennifer Lopez may have one of the best film entrances ever” in Hustlers.

The film was inspired by a true story detailed in a New York Magazine article titled “The Hustlers at Scores,” which was first published in December 2015.

Hustlers hits theaters Sept. 13.