Jennifer Lopez Reveals Early Valentine's Day Present from Ben Affleck: 'This Seriously Melted My Heart'

The actor created a personalized music video to his girlfriend's song "On My Way" from her new movie Marry Me ahead of the romantic holiday

Jennifer Lopez received a sweet surprise from Ben Affleck ahead of Valentine's Day.

The Marry Me actress revealed in a weekend newsletter that her boyfriend had created a personalized music video to her song "On My Way" from her new movie "as an early Valentine's Day present" for her.

In the nearly 4-minute-long video, various shots of Affleck, 49, and Lopez, 52, from their first relationship between 2002 and 2004 are woven into Lopez's original music video for "On My Way," which premiered in December.

"Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it's real, it actually can last forever," Lopez explained in her On The JLo newsletter. "This seriously melted my heart."

The actress and singer also told fans that the video is "very special and personal" and that she "normally" would have only shared it with her "inner circle."

Lopez and Affleck got engaged in November 2002 shortly after they began dating, but ultimately ended their relationship in January 2004. The pair reconnected in the spring of 2021.

Jennifer Lopez’s Early Valentine’s Day Present from Ben Affleck Credit: On The JLo

Earlier this month, Lopez hinted at the couple's plans for Valentine's Day, which she said includes going to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, the day before the holiday.

"I think we might go to the game," she said during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, noting that "we" is "a few of us; you know, the inner circle." When asked by host Ryan Seacrest who was included inside that circle, Lopez replied, "Just the two of us."

She did not go into much more detail, though she did say that she and Affleck "have plans" together that night. "But, you know, I'm not gonna share it with you right now!" Lopez exclaimed before revealing she also had "a surprise" up her sleeve.

"I think we'll surprise each other with something, for sure," Lopez continued, adding that she and Affleck are "very" romantic with each other.

Lopez previously told PEOPLE that playing a superstar singer in the romantic comedy was "really fun and also cathartic." She co-produced the film and enjoyed "revealing a little something of what it's like living in the public eye." Lopez also curated the soundtrack, which features original songs by her and Maluma. "The songs tell the story just as much," she said.