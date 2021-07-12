Jennifer Lopez Developing New Projects Based on Rodgers & Hammerstein Musicals

Jennifer Lopez and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas are working to develop new projects based on Rodgers & Hammerstein's Musicals

Jennifer Lopez is introducing a new generation to classic Broadway musicals.

The performer and her producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas are partnering up with Skydance and Concord to develop original projects based on Concord's catalog of musicals, which includes the many works of Rodgers & Hammerstein. The duo of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein are behind some of Broadway's biggest classics, including Oklahoma! and The Sound of Music.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Musicals were a part of the tapestry of my childhood," Lopez, 51, said in a release. "We're so excited to begin our association with Skydance and Concord in reinterpreting some of the most classic musicals and bringing them to life in new ways for a new generation."

Lopez will have the option to star in at least one of the projects.

The deal expands Skydance Television's previously announced partnership with Concord, which includes developing the first-ever TV series based on one of Rodgers & Hammerstein's hit musicals, a modern-day retelling of Oklahoma!

"Jennifer Lopez is an international icon in every sense of the word, and we are thrilled to expand our relationship with Concord to partner with such a creative powerhouse," said Bill Bost, President, Skydance Television. "Skydance aims to create stories that appeal to audiences around the globe, and Jennifer is the perfect partner to reimagine these beloved, classic musicals for a twenty-first-century audience."

Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Jennifer Lopez Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Jennifer Lopez | Credit: George Pimentel/Getty

This is Lopez's latest project. The singer just released her newest single, "Cambio El Paso," a collaboration with Rauw Alejandro, which she chatted about with Apple Music 1's Ebro Darden on Monday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The entertainer said she recently realized she was "good" on her own and that "happiness starts within me."

"Once I realized that, things [happened]. Things happen that you don't expect to ever happen," said Lopez, who split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April and is now dating her former fiancé Ben Affleck. "Once you get to the point where you're like, 'This is not right for me, or this doesn't feel good, or I need to make an adjustment here. This is not really about anybody else but me.' Once you do that, stuff starts falling into place."