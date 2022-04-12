Jennifer Lopez Details Ben Affleck's 'Bubble Bath' Proposal: 'Tears Were Coming Down My Face'

Jennifer Lopez says Ben Affleck's recent proposal was "nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could've ever imagined"

Jennifer Lopez is letting fans in on the romantic proposal fiancé Ben Affleck made to her, which was decidedly "nothing fancy at all."

On Friday night, the Marry Me singer/actress, 52, revealed that she and Affleck, 49, are engaged, 18 years after they called off their previous engagement back in January 2004. In a new edition of her On the JLo newsletter, Lopez detailed how the proposal went down and talked about their "second chance at true love."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true?" she began the newsletter. "Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed. I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, 'is that a yes?' I said YES of course that's a YES."

She continued, "I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could've ever imagined...just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other."

"Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love," concluded Lopez.

The star also referenced her green diamond engagement ring, writing, "Green has always been my lucky color and now, for sure, it always will be." Lopez included photos from her camera roll, including a close-up of the jewelry.

Jennifer Lopez ring Credit: J-lo Newsletter

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lopez recently told PEOPLE what makes their connection different now compared to 18 years ago, saying, "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things."

She shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck has three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

"It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other," she told PEOPLE. "We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions."