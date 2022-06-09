Jennifer Lopez Thought Co-Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show Was the 'Worst Idea in the World'

Jennifer Lopez says in her upcoming Netflix documentary Halftime that the Super Bowl show was "not going to be a dance f---ing revue"

Jennifer Lopez was not originally a fan of the idea of two global musical superstars sharing the stage for the 2020 Super Bowl Pepsi halftime show.

Lopez, 52, teamed up with Shakira that year to put on an unforgettable performance, where they became the first two Latina women to co-headline the coveted gig.

But in her upcoming Netflix documentary Halftime, the "Jenny from the Block" hitmaker is shown in a tense conversation with her music director Kim Burse about how the show would realistically play out — namely, how she was concerned that she and Shakira, 45, wouldn't get the most out of the time they had when it came to putting on an impactful performance.

"We have six f---ing minutes. We have 30 seconds of a song, and if we take a minute, that's it, we've got five left," Lopez tells Burse in the film, per Entertainment Weekly. "But there's got to be certain songs that we sing, though. We have to have our singing moments. It's not going to be a dance f---ing revue. We have to sing our message."

The actress and singer adds, "This is the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl. It was the worst idea in the world."

49ers Chiefs Super Bowl Football, Miami, USA - 30 Jan 2020 Shakira and Jennifer Lopez | Credit: David J Phillip/AP/Shutterstock

In another part of the documentary, Benny Medina, Lopez's longtime manager, calls it "an insult to say you needed two Latinas to do the job that one artist historically has done."

"Typically, you have one headliner at a Super Bowl. That headliner constructs a show, and, should they choose to have other guests, that's their choice," he also says.

During a conversation with Shakira earlier in the film, Lopez says, "If it was going to be a double headliner, they should have given us 20 minutes. That's what they should've f---ing done."

Halftime, which will debut on Netflix next week, focuses on Lopez's decades-long career in the industry, highlighting her Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show performance.

The trailer for the film details several of the struggles Lopez has faced over the course of her career, including her fight to be taken seriously as an artist in Hollywood and the judgment she received from the public and the media early on.

Along with some of the harder moments, the movie shines a light on Lopez's successes — including her 2020 Super Bowl performance alongside Shakira and her critically acclaimed performance in Hustlers.

Intimate moments with her twins Max and Emme, 14, and her relationship with fiancé Ben Affleck are also explored in the documentary.

"I do this, not for an award," Lopez explains of her career in the trailer. "No, I do this to connect with people and make them feel things, because I want to feel something."