Jennifer Lopez Celebrates 'One of The Best Years Yet' by Sharing Never-Seen-Before Wedding Photos

The actress tied the knot with Ben Affleck during a private Las Vegas ceremony in July

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 2, 2023 03:59 PM
ennifer Lopez Celebrates 'One of The Best Years Yet' by Sharing Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm29JFwJgIh/?hl=en
Photo: jennifer lopez/instagram

Jennifer Lopez is looking back at 2022 with a smile.

On Sunday, the actress shared a sweet Instagram reel that celebrated "one of the best years yet" with extensive clips and never-seen-before snaps from her year.

"I cannot wait for all that's to come next year ...🎆 #HappyNewYear#ImJustGettingStarted#WaitingForTonight#ThisIsMeNow," added Lopez in the caption of the video that features her favorite moments in chronological order, including the planning of her private wedding to Ben Affleck in July and behind-the-scenes photos from their second wedding in August.

ennifer Lopez Celebrates 'One of The Best Years Yet' by Sharing Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm29JFwJgIh/?hl=en
jennifer lopez/instagram

In the video, Lopez, 53, is smiling as she centers on her green engagement ring in one snap and wears it in another for her highlights of April. In another sweet moment, she shares a short video of her looking at conceptual illustrations for her weddings as a highlight of May.

Lopez and Affleck, 50, first rekindled their romance in April 2021 and announced their engagement after a year of dating on April 2022.

The Marry Me star highlights also chose to highlight some of their more intimate moments together by sharing snaps of them kissing behind a film set, enjoying the 2022 Super Bowl, and having lunch together at a restaurant.

ennifer Lopez Celebrates 'One of The Best Years Yet' by Sharing Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm29JFwJgIh/?hl=en
jennifer lopez/instagram

The video also highlights moments with their kids, including celebrating 14-year-old twins Emme and Max's birthday in February. Lopez shares her tweens with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck, shares three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

In other parts of the tribute to her year that was, Lopez looks back at some of her career highlights that included making a return to music, accepting the Generation Award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards in June, and taking home the Icon Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Prior to posting the memorable video, she shared a look into her private celebration on New Year's Eve, complete with champagne and noisemakers.

In the short clip, Lopez is dressed in a gown with a red plunging neckline and a black skirt tied together with a large green ribbon broach at her waist. Gazing at the camera through her "2023" glasses, she sips a bubbly drink while Ella Fitzgerald's sultry song "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve" plays on.

Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez Instagram
Jennifer Lopez Wears Plunging Gown on NYE, Gives A Peek Inside Her Glam Night – See The Video
Ben Affleck, J Lo Christmas
Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Her and Ben Affleck's 'Amazing' Christmas with 'Blended Families'
Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About How the Biggest Heartbreak Led to 'This Is Me...Now'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Host Christmas Party Where Affleck Sang to Star-Studded Crowd
*EXCLUSIVE* Lovebirds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez look happy and in love on a Starbucks coffee run
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Embrace During Sunny Starbucks Run
jennifer lopez and ben affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship Timeline
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Son Max Laying on Husband Ben Affleck: '#Family'
Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About How the Biggest Heartbreak Led to 'This Is Me...Now'
Jennifer Lopez Reveals the Sentimental Message Ben Affleck Had Engraved on Her Engagement Ring
VOGUE’S DECEMBER 2022 COVER STAR IS JENNIFER LOPEZ
Jennifer Lopez Hopes Her 'Relentless' Work Ethic Teaches Her Twins They Can 'Accomplish Anything'
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Deems Ben Affleck the Person that Makes Her the Happiest in Sweet Video
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Kids Gave Away Their Parents at Georgia Wedding Celebration
jennifer lopez and ben affleck
Ben Affleck's Mom Leaves Hospital After Ambulance Called to His Home Before Wedding Celebration
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 10: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie "The Last Duel" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez Wears Show-Stopping Ralph Lauren Wedding Dress for Georgia Ceremony with Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Clearly in Love' Ahead of Wedding Party in Ga., Says Spa Owner
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck wedding
Why Jennifer Lopez Had Marc Cohn Surprise Ben Affleck with This Song at Their Georgia Wedding
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles special screening of "Marry Me" on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/WireImage)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Had Wedding Party in Georgia Because of 'Special Connection There'
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Ben Affleck and His Mom from Their Georgia Wedding Celebration