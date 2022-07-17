"It was the best possible wedding we could have imagined," Jennifer Lopez wrote in her newsletter after she and Ben Affleck eloped in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez Says She Wore Dress from a Film to Wed Ben Affleck as She Shares First Photos

Jennifer Lopez uploaded to her newsletter pics from her and Ben's wedding. Credit: On The JLo

The Grammy Award nominee, 52, shared some candid wedding photos from her nuptials with the Academy Award winner, 49, on Sunday in her On the JLo newsletter.

"We did it," she prefaced in the newsletter. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.

"We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed)," Lopez added.

She raved about having "the best witnesses you could ever imagine" and revealed that she got married in a "dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet."

The star wore a white lace off-the-shoulder gown with long sleeves and sweetheart neckline. the piece from the Zuhair Murad Bridal Spring Summer 2023 Collection features a corset bodice, fishtail train and matching veil.

"We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined," Lopez wrote. "One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last."

She shared a glimpse at two white dresses she donned for the occasion, including an off-the-shoulder lace gown with a veil, which she wore for the ceremony.

Lopez also sported a cute sleeveless white dress, which she modeled in a video from her dressing room. "I feel amazing. I'm so excited," she said in the clip. "I've had this dress for so many years, and I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day."

Affleck complemented his bride in perfect Vegas style, sporting a white tuxedo jacket with a black bowtie and matching slacks. "And this was my wedding changing area," he said in another video after getting dressed in a public bathroom with graffiti carved into the mirror.

"When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives," the bride wrote. "Thank you to the Little White Wedding chapel for letting me use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men's room.

"They were right when they said, 'all you need is love.' We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to.

"Stick around long enough and maybe you'll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you'll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for," Lopez added, signing the newsletter as Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

A source previously told PEOPLE the pair had a "super, super small" ceremony, adding: "They just wanted to be married so they got married," an insider says.

Lopez later shared a photo from bed the morning after, in which she could be seen wearing her wedding ring. "Sadie! #iykyk," she captioned the post.

The couple rekindled their romance last year and announced their engagement in April. They originally began dating in July 2002 following their movie Gigli. They got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding days before the date and ultimately calling off their engagement in January 2004.

In February, Lopez opened up to PEOPLE about what makes their connection different now compared to 18 years ago: "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things."

"It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other," she continued. "We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions.

