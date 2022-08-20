Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Celebrate Wedding in Georgia Ceremony with Friends and Family

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez celebrated their wedding with a ceremony in Georgia Saturday in front of friends and family, just over a month after saying "I do" in Las Vegas.

Some stars in attendance included Affleck's longtime friends Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, director Kevin Smith and wife Jennifer, Clerks actor Jason Mewes and wife Jordan Monsanto, top Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife model/actress Pia Miller.

Popular podcaster and life coach Jay Shetty officiated the ceremony on Saturday. Guests were photographed wearing all white on the grounds of Affleck's 87-acre compound outside Savannah. Preparations for the big celebration included a marquee on the estate with white chairs set up for guests surrounded by greenery and white flowers, an all-white piano, elegant tables set up on a riverfront dock and a platform for a fireworks display.

A source told PEOPLE Friday that Affleck, 50, and Lopez, 53, had "an extraordinary weekend of celebrations planned," including "a pre-wedding party, a ceremony and ... lots of fun lined up."

According to the source, Lopez "is ecstatic" about the plans, and their "kids will be part of the celebrations too. It will be a beautiful weekend."

When Lopez revealed on her On the JLo newsletter last month that she and Affleck got married at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, the actress and singer wrote that the late-night ceremony was "exactly what we wanted."

She added that "in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real ... at very, very long last."

"When love is real," wrote Lopez at the time, "the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives."

"They were right when they said, 'all you need is love.' We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to," she continued. "Stick around long enough and maybe you'll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive-through, with your kids and the one you'll spend forever with."

"Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for," concluded Lopez, signing the newsletter "Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

A source previously told PEOPLE that the newlyweds planned "on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends." The insider added, "They don't have a honeymoon planned yet. Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon."

"Ever since they started dating again, Jennifer has truly believed that this is it. She is looking forward to growing old with Ben," said the source. "She is very happy and content with Ben. She couldn't ask for anything else. She thinks it's all perfect."

Affleck and Lopez had a post-wedding trip to Paris last month, and celebrated the Hustlers actress's birthday with a romantic dinner near the Eiffel Tower.