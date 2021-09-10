Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make Their Red Carpet Return in Venice: See Every Gorgeous Photo
The stars were glowing as they attended the premiere of Affleck's film, The Last Duel, at the 2021 Venice Film Festival — marking their first red carpet together since rekindling their romance
Red Carpet Ready
On Friday night, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hit the red carpet at the 2021 Venice Film Festival for the premiere of Affleck's film, The Last Duel.
Call It a Comeback
The couple — who rekindled their romance in April 2021 before making it Instagram official in July — originally began dating in July 2002 after meeting on the set of their movie Gigli. They got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding just days before the original date and ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.
This is their first time back on a red carpet as a couple in more than 15 years.
Together Again
The pair attended one of their last major red carpets together in July 2003, at the premiere of Gigli.
Going Glam
Lopez and Affleck looked like they stepped right out of Old Hollywood as they made their way onto the red carpet together.
All Dressed Up
For the occasion, Affleck wore a standard black tux, while Lopez wore a white mermaid-style Georges Hobeika gown with low deep V-neckline, accentuated with a string of Swarovski crystal embellishments and accompanied by Cariter diamonds.
Laughing Out Loud
Both Affleck and Lopez wore their award-winning smiles, too.
Ben's Beaming
Just check out that big grin!
Look of Love
A source told PEOPLE the pair were excited to go to Venice together. "They both have a busy fall coming up and enjoy spending as much time together as possible now," the source said, adding, "Jennifer is very happy that she is able to join Ben in Venice. She is excited to be by his side and to support him. She loves the movie. They are still very happy together."
Caught in the Moment
Lopez looked up at Affleck as he straightened his bow tie for a photo.
Picture Perfect
The pair stayed close on the red carpet while posing for photos.
Sealed with a Kiss
And they shared some sweet PDA on the carpet, sealing the glamorous return with a kiss.