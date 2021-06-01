"This is not a casual relationship," a source close to Jennifer Lopez tells PEOPLE of the singer's recently rekindled romance with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are 'Starting to Talk About' Their 'Future' Together: Source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are working towards taking their recently rekindled relationship to the next level.

A source close to the singer, 51, tells PEOPLE that she spent this past weekend in Los Angeles for business reasons, but also wanted to spend time with Affleck.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"They will continue to travel back and forth between Los Angeles and Miami," says the insider. "They are very happy together."

Furthermore, Lopez and the two-time Academy Award winner, 48, are reportedly "slowly starting to talk about the future."

"This is not a casual relationship," the source adds. "They are taking it seriously and want it to be long-lasting."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in 2002 | Credit: DOUG KANTER/AFP via Getty

RELATED: Ben Affleck Appears to Rewear His 2000s "Bennifer"-Era Watch on Recent Outing with Jennifer Lopez

The couple's Los Angeles meetup comes a week after they were photographed together in Miami, including at Anatomy Miami Beach, Lopez's go-to gym.

"They were holding hands, hugging, kissing. They weren't trying to hide the fact that they were together," a source told PEOPLE at the time of the two during their workout sessions. "They are very much into each other and being together."

jennifer lopez and ben affleck Ben Affleck (L); Jennifer Lopez | Credit: Getty (2)

"Truthfully, they are really nice people," the insider added. "No one stands around the gym saying, 'Don't approach them.' No one bothers them; everyone is respectful. Everyone loves her. All the women are checking her out and her routine because she looks so amazing and is so strong."

Rumors of Lopez and Affleck's relationship first ignited in late April, when they were spotted outside her L.A. home following her split from Alex Rodriguez. The two later enjoyed a getaway to Montana, where they were photographed driving together on May 8.

ben afflecka ndjenniferlopez Ben Affleck (L); Jennifer Lopez | Credit: Christopher Smith/invision/AP/shutterstock; emma mcyntire/getty

The pair are prepared to make their cross-country situation work, with a source telling PEOPLE last week that Lopez and Affleck "are having fun and want to spend as much time together as possible."

"They don't want to hide anymore," the insider explained. "They are both excited about their relationship. They want to make sure they do everything they can to make this work."

"Jennifer is incredibly happy. She feels like she can just be herself around Ben," the source added of the pair, who dated in 2002 and got engaged later that year before splitting in January 2004.