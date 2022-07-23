Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took a two-hour river tour and visited museums a week after they married in Vegas

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Go Sightseeing in Paris as They Continue Post-Wedding Getaway

Singer Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck take a private cruise on the Seine river. 23 Jul 2022 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem right at home in the City of Love and Light.

The newlyweds were photographed cozying up to each other Saturday. It was the same day they stepped out for a family outing in Paris, where they've been enjoying a getaway following their surprise wedding in Las Vegas last weekend.

Lopez, 52, donned a white linen dress with a pink floral print by Reformation, which she accessorized with gold aviator sunglasses and brown heeled sandals. She also carried a brown leather handbag with bamboo handles.

Affleck, 49, complemented his bride in a blue button-down shirt layered over a white T-shirt with matching blue slacks and white sneakers.

They were seen heading to lunch with their children on Saturday before taking a two-hour private tour of the river Seine on Petrus III, a 71-foot teak "gentleman's yacht" built in the 1950s, and paying a visit to the Marais district's Picasso Museum.

Jennifer Lopez uploaded to her newsletter pics from her and Ben's wedding. Credit: On The JLo Credit: On The JLO

The couple jetted off to Paris for a romantic getaway on Thursday, and they've since been photographed around the French capital.

After they were spotted kissing and cuddling on a park bench for more than two hours on Friday, a source told PEOPLE they were "like two teens ... very loving, very attentive," adding: "There weren't a lot of people that time of the morning and they weren't distracted. It was just them."

Lopez and Affleck later strolled around the city with their kids, walking through the Marais district and Rue des Rosiers, down to the Centre Pompidou. They also enjoyed some vintage shopping and a trip across the Seine to the Musée d'Orsay.

The couple, who originally dated from 2002 to 2004, rekindled their romance last year and announced their engagement in April.

Affleck and Lopez tied the knot at A Little White Wedding Chapel last Saturday night.