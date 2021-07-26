Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Seemingly Recreate Yacht Shot from 'Jenny from the Block' Video

The couple's vacation aboard a yacht on the Mediterranean sparked callbacks to their moment together in Lopez's 2002 "Jenny from the Block"

"Jenny from the Block" is coming full circle.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted celebrating the singer's 52nd birthday on a yacht in St. Tropez over the weekend. Eagle-eyed fans noticed there were similarities between their recent trip and one iconic scene from Lopez's 2002 music video for "Jenny from the Block."

In a photo of the recent getaway, Affleck, 48, is seen with his hand on Lopez's famous derrière while she suntans in a bathing suit.

19 years ago, the couple posed the same way on a yacht in the music video for her hit song.

A source recently told PEOPLE the pair are "having a beautiful trip" in the Mediterranean.

"They celebrated Jen's birthday at a club last night," the source said. "She looked gorgeous and very happy."

The couple got cozy in a booth at the club as they sang along to "Jenny from the Block."

On Saturday, Lopez and Affleck made their rekindled romance Instagram official when they shared a passionate kiss in a photo she posted. She took things to the next level days later, stepping out in a "BEN" necklace while walking through Monaco with a friend.

"5 2 … what it do …" she captioned some photos of them celebrating her birthday aboard the yacht. Although her pal Leah Remini previously posted a photo of them at her birthday party, it was the first time the lovebirds shared a glimpse at their relationship on their own social media accounts.

The two originally began dating in July 2002 after filming Gigli together. They got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding, just days before the date, and ultimately calling off their engagement in January 2004.

A source recently told PEOPLE that they are "madly in love" and they are "the loves of each other's lives."