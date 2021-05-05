Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been spending more time together since their split in 2004

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Are Great Friends,' Says Source: 'They Plan on Hanging Out Again'

Fans haven't seen the last of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck!

After Affleck, 48, was spotted leaving Lopez's L.A. home on Wednesday, a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue the two remain the friendliest of exes 17 years after their split.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"They have a great time hanging out," says the source. "It's been years since they caught up properly. They have lots to talk about."

As the two are currently in Los Angeles, the source adds, "They plan on hanging out again."

The exes meetup came just weeks after Lopez, 51, and Alex Rodriguez released a joint statement announcing they were ending their engagement after four years together. Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE at the time that it was the singer who ultimately broke up with the retired baseball player.

ben afflecka ndjenniferlopez Credit: Christopher Smith/invision/AP/shutterstock; emma mcyntire/getty

For more about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

Affleck and Lopez were engaged in 2002 and made headlines as "Bennifer" during their years together, even co-starring in the films Jersey Girl and Gigli. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle, then officially split by January 2004.

Despite going their separate ways, the two have remained friendly.

"They are friends," another source told PEOPLE on Friday. "They have always been friends and they have seen each other through the years."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Affleck praised Lopez when she was featured on the cover of InStyle's May Beauty Issue.

"I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts," Affleck told the magazine.