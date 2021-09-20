“They will both get a break,” a source tells PEOPLE of the couple’s busy fall schedules

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Plan on Spending the Holidays Together' After Busy Fall: Source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appear to be looking to the future!

The couple, who have been making time for their kids, are also making plans to spend more time together.

A source tells PEOPLE the couple is looking forward to seeing each other more, saying while the two "have months of work coming up," Affleck and Lopez "plan on spending the holidays together."

"They will both get a break. For Jennifer, Christmas is all about the kids," the source tells PEOPLE. "She makes it very special for them. She loves Christmas."

The insider adds, "This year, it will take some more planning since Ben wants to be with his kids too. They haven't made any specific holiday decisions yet and are still working it all out."

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, both spent the summer together doing a yacht tour of the Mediterranean to celebrate the singer's birthday.

A source told PEOPLE last week the couple is "very grateful for their fun summer" together.

Ben Affleck; Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez | Credit: Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com

"It's all about work for the next few months," the source said. "Ben will head to Texas next week. Jennifer starts filming in Canada in October."

Despite their busy schedules, the pair are still prioritizing time with their families, a source previously told PEOPLE.

The "Jenny from the Block" artist co-parents her twins, daughter Emme and son Max, both 13½, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck shares his daughters Violet Anne, 15½, and Seraphina Rose, 12½, and son Samuel Garner, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

This weekend, the couple brought their families together for an outdoor screening of School of Rock in Los Angeles, according to Page Six.

Affleck and Lopez hit the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 10, marking their first red carpet appearance as a couple since getting back together. Just a few days later, they continued to dazzle at Monday night's Met Gala in New York City.

Amid their string of high-profile outings, a film source said the duo were enjoying their day-to-day lives and looking forward to their various work-related commitments this fall.