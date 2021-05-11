The premiere would be their last red carpet appearance as a couple.

In September 2003, just one day before their scheduled wedding date, the pair announced that they would be postponing their nuptials due to the media frenzy surrounding the event.

In a joint statement they said, "Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date. When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate 'decoy brides' at three different locations, we realized that something was awry. We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised. We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends."