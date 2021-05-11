Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Best Throwback Photos
Seventeen years since their split, sources tell PEOPLE that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are spending time together again, so let's take a walk down memory lane, shall we?
Jenny from the Block
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck met on the set of Gigli in 2002. The pair went public with their romance shortly thereafter and swiftly became one of the first celebrity couples to earn themselves a "portmanteau" moniker: Bennifer.
At right, the pair are seen on the set of Lopez's music video for "Jenny from the Block" in October 2002.
Ready, Set, Go
The music video featured Affleck and focused in part on the media frenzy surrounding the couple. In the video, the couple is followed by photographers, seen reading tabloids about themselves, canoodling on a yacht and more.
Jersey Girl
She may be from the South Bronx, but that didn't stop Lopez from becoming a Jersey Girl. In November 2002, the pair collaborated on the big screen in the movie of the same name, though Lopez's character doesn't spend much time on screen.
On- and Off-Screen Romance
In November 2002, the pair filmed a scene from the film in Central Park, taking a romantic carriage ride together.
Wedding Bells
That same month, Affleck proposed to Lopez with a 6.1-carat pink solitaire diamond from Harry Winston.
Lopez told Diane Sawyer at the time that Affleck's proposal was "traditional, but also in a very spectacular way, as of course Ben would do it … it was very, very beautiful."
Quite a Pair
Lopez told Sawyer of their pairing, "We've talked about this so many times, and we talked about how people kind of see him with … one type of person and me with another type of person, and the two of us together is like, 'How did that happen?' And how we're probably more alike and from the same kind of background … same kind of upbringing and same kind of family and same kind of house."
Maid for Each Other
In December 2002, Affleck joined Lopez at the premiere of her film, Maid in Manhattan.
Red Carpet Ready
In February 2003, Lopez accompanied Affleck to the Daredevil premiere.
That Golden Glow
The pair arrived at the 2003 Oscars hand-in-hand, and if this isn't evidence enough that there should be an Academy Award for Best Looking Couple, we don't know what is.
Plenty of PDA
As if they didn't heat up the red carpet enough, the pair got cozy at the Vanity Fair afterparty.
Game Time
In May 2003, the pair kissed courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers playoff game.
Smile for the Camera
In July 2003, the pair was all smiles on the red carpet for their next film, Gigli.
Taking a Breather
The premiere would be their last red carpet appearance as a couple.
In September 2003, just one day before their scheduled wedding date, the pair announced that they would be postponing their nuptials due to the media frenzy surrounding the event.
In a joint statement they said, "Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date. When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate 'decoy brides' at three different locations, we realized that something was awry. We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised. We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends."
Out and About
Despite the postponement, the pair were happy while headed to dinner in N.Y.C. in October 2003.
Boston Beau
PEOPLE previously reported that after briefly splitting up in the wake of the canceled wedding, the duo rekindled their relationship. In October 2003, Lopez cheered on the Boston Red Sox with Affleck, who was also trying some things with his goatee.
The pair officially called it quits in January 2004.