Jennifer Lopez Deems Ben Affleck the Person that Makes Her the Happiest in Sweet Video

The newlyweds cozied up in a sweater-weather style Instagram clip with a festive Thanksgiving caption

By
Published on November 20, 2022 05:19 PM
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are cozying up this Thanksgiving season.

The Marry Me star, 53, shared a heartfelt video on Instagram of her and her husband holding each other close, with a frequently used TikTok audio clip to soundtrack it.

"Guys I did it," the voice in the clip, soundtracked by Pink's "Try," says. "I found the person that makes me the happiest I have ever been."

In the short and sweet video, Lopez snuggles up to Affleck, 50, as he wears a gray sweater, smiles big, and chews a piece of gum. She also uses her fair share of seasonal emojis in its caption: "🍁🦃♥️."

Lopez, in February 2022, opened up to PEOPLE about what makes their connection different now compared to 18 years ago, saying, "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things."

No longer distracted by the pomp and media circus that surrounded their relationship before they split in 2004, Lopez says, "I think we are strong enough now to know what's real and what's not, whereas when we were younger maybe some of those outside voices were a little bit tougher for us to reconcile and survive."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/ben-affleck/" data-inlink="true">Ben Affleck</a> are seen at the Louvre Museum on July 26, 2022 in Paris, France.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Louvre Museum. Pierre Suu/GC Images

The Hollywood couple rekindled their relationship in 2021, and about a month after marrying in Las Vegas during an intimate ceremony this year, they had a larger celebration on Aug. 20 in front of 135 friends and family at the Oscar-winning actor's 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve.

She shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck shares three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

"It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other," Lopez told PEOPLE. "We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions.

She added, "We have been in the game in the public eye long enough to know who we are as people and what really matters and what doesn't matter. We have kids and we respect each other. ... We really live our lives in a way we can be proud of and our kids can be proud of you. We're just operating from a place of love and respect for everyone in our lives and that is very important to us. We know what the truth is [and] we hold it sacred."

