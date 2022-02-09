Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share a Sweet Kiss and Hug at Marry Me Screening in Los Angeles
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck can't get enough of each other!
The actress and singer got cozy with Affleck on the white carpet ahead of a special screening of her new movie Marry Me in Los Angeles. In a playful nod to the film's romantic theme, in which Lopez plays a pop star who marries a stranger, she stepped out in a white, long sleeve mini dress with lace illusion detail.
As they snuggled, smiled and posed on the carpet, their affection was clear. Speaking to PEOPLE for last week's cover story, Lopez, 52, said she feels "so lucky and happy and proud" to be with Affleck, 49. The superstar couple, who first dated from 2002 to 2004 but called off their engagement, reconnected last spring and sparks flew once again.
"It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance," Lopez said of rekindling their romance 17 years later.
This time, she said, "We both were like, 'Wow, we're so happy and we don't want any of that to come into play again.' We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We're so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us."
Though Valentine's Day is right around the corner, the "Let's Get Loud" singer stayed mum on the couple's plans while appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan last week.
"Yeah. We have plans but, you know, I'm not gonna share it with you right now! ... I have a surprise. I think we'll surprise each other with something, for sure," Lopes told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.
"But you're romantic, right?" asked Ripa. "Very," Lopez said.
Marry Me hits theaters Feb. 11.