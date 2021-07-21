A source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that Jennifer Lopez thinks she and Ben Affleck have "been given a second chance" at their relationship

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are 'Madly in Love' as They Plan for a Future Together: Source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are serious about their rekindled romance.

A Hollywood insider tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that the pair "are madly in love" and "the loves of each other's lives."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple originally began dating in July 2002 and got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding days before the date. They ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004. They were first spotted spending time together again in April.

A source close to Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 48, says Affleck is "very happy" with Lopez, and that "she's wonderful for him."

"They want to do everything they can to make this work," adds a Lopez source.

Ben Affleck JLo People cover 08_02_2021

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Sources also tell PEOPLE that Lopez's son Max and daughter Emme, 13, are "slowly getting to know" Affleck," and that "everything seems to be running smoothly" as she house hunts in Los Angeles.

"Emme and Max are on board with starting fresh in L.A.," says the Lopez insider, adding that the twins will also continue to spend time in Miami with dad Marc Anthony.

Of the connection between the Hustlers star and two-time Oscar winner, the Lopez source says: "Even though their split many years ago was devastating for Jennifer, she has never had a bad word to say about Ben."

"She believes that it just wasn't meant to be then and feels like they've been given a second chance," they add.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck showing their love while walking at the Hamptons Beach New York a day before of the 4TH Of July Credit: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Says "Stuff" Started "Falling Into Place" Once She Realized She Was "Good" on Her Own

Following Affleck and Lopez's respective splits from Ana de Armas and Alex Rodriguez earlier this year, the two have spent as much time together as possible.

Today co-host Hoda Kotb told Lopez Tuesday on the show that she noticed Lopez looks a lot happier in recent photos of her rekindled relationship. She then asked the singer to confirm or not, saying, "Are you happier?" before Lopez dodged the question like an expert.

"You can call me. You have my number!" she joked to Kotb, 56.