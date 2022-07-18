Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'Low-Key' Vegas Wedding: They Were 'Smooching' in Line

A source tells PEOPLE that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were very "low-key" and "wanted privacy" at the Clark County Marriage Bureau Saturday night

Jennifer Lopez uploaded to her newsletter pics from her and Ben's wedding. Credit: On The JLo

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's weekend nuptials in Las Vegas were an intimate affair.

A source tells PEOPLE that the couple arrived at the Clark County Marriage Bureau around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday night, and that they were very "low-key" and "wanted privacy."

The insider adds that the three other couples at the bureau didn't bother Affleck, 49, and Lopez, 52. The stars were seen "smooching" while in line, according to the source.

Both Affleck and Lopez — who was wearing her long-sleeved gown — were very "polite" as they obtained their marriage license, says the source.

The pair were there for a total of about 20 minutes, the insider says.

Jennifer Lopez uploaded to her newsletter pics from her and Ben's wedding. Credit: On The JLo Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez | Credit: On The JLO

Lopez and Affleck later officially tied the knot at Vegas' iconic Little White Wedding Chapel.

One of the venue's coordinators, who was not working at the time, tells PEOPLE that she heard from minister Ryan Wolf that they wanted the ceremony to be "very simple" and were "very excited."

According to the coordinator, Lopez was still wearing the same dress — a white lace, off-the-shoulder design featuring long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, corset bodice and fishtail train — plus a long flowing veil with lace.

Months after the pair revealed their engagement in April, court records obtained by PEOPLE showed that the couple obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, over the weekend.

Aside from the long-sleeved dress, Lopez also donned a classic boatneck number for her big day, writing in her On the JLo newsletter announcing the big news, "I've had this dress for so many years, and I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day."

As for glam, Lopez rocked her signature bronzy glow, soft smoky eye and a peachy-nude lip, which she paired with voluminous, bouncy curls. For his part, Affleck wore a white tuxedo jacket from his closet.

"So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," Lopez wrote in her newsletter, adding, "They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last."