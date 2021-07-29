Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted yachting off Italy's Amalfi Coast, after they celebrated her 52nd birthday over the weekend in St. Tropez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Lounge on Yacht Off Amalfi Coast During Her Birthday Getaway

Jennifer Lopez is keeping the birthday festivities going, as she continues to enjoy her romantic getaway with boyfriend Ben Affleck in Italy.

The two-time Grammy Award nominee, 52, was spotted soaking up some sun with Affleck, 48, on Wednesday, the pair lounging on a yacht off the beautiful Amalfi Coast.

Their tip comes days after ringing in her birthday together.

She kept it cute and nautical in a red and white striped tied bandeau bikini top with high-waisted flowy white trousers. J.Lo finished the look with some square gold aviator sunglasses, matching minimal jewelry and a pair of cork wedges, as she carried a small woven straw handbag.

Lopez and Affleck have also been spotted enjoying a romantic lunch in Capri after celebrating her 52nd birthday at the nightclub L'Opéra in St. Tropez with an intimate group of friends. "They are having a beautiful trip," a source told PEOPLE over the weekend. "They celebrated Jen's birthday at a club last night. She looked gorgeous and very happy."

Their romantic yachting trip comes as her ex Alex Rodriguez also posted photos from another boat off St. Tropez, where he's celebrating his own 46th birthday. "He's with family and friends and people he works with," a source told PEOPLE. "He's doing great and celebrating his birthday and Minnesota Timberwolves sale."

Rodriguez, 46, and Lopez called off their engagement in April after four years together. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," they said in a joint statement to PEOPLE at the time.

It's the second time Lopez and Affleck have dated. The pair originally began dating in July 2002 after filming Gigli together. They got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding, just days before the date, and ultimately calling off their engagement in January 2004.