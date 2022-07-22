Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spotted Kissing in a Paris Park During Post-Wedding Getaway

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Parisian outing came the morning after they touched down in the French capital and had dinner at Le Matignon

*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - Newly Married couple Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) show off their undying love for each other by holding hands as they stroll through the gardens next to the Elysée Palace on their honeymoon in Paris

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are enjoying the city of love following their surprise nuptials.

The newlyweds were seen sharing early-morning PDA Friday in Paris around 7:30 a.m., where a source tells PEOPLE they spent more than two hours on a park bench, cuddling and kissing.

"They were like two teens on a park bench — very loving, very attentive," the insider says. "There weren't a lot of people that time of the morning and they weren't distracted. It was just them."

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, later went on a walk with their children that included time in the Marais district and Rue des Rosiers, down to the Centre Pompidou, a source tells PEOPLE. Their outing also included a stop at a vintage clothing store and a trip across the Seine to the Musée d'Orsay.

"Whether it was holding hands, a caress, touching one another on the back ... they never let go of one another," an observer tells PEOPLE of Affleck and Lopez. "They were like two bees stuck in honey."

Months after revealing their engagement in April, the couple obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, last weekend, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE.

Lopez and Affleck then wed in a "super, super small" ceremony, a source told PEOPLE: "They just wanted to be married so they got married."

The duo then arrived at Paris' Le Bourget airport by private plane on Thursday, a source told PEOPLE — and the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer and Argo director wasted no time stepping out to celebrate, arriving for dinner at Le Matignon later that night.

Hitting the restaurant near the Champs-Élysées, the couple held hands while asking for a table on the outside terrace. "They just showed up," one surprised eyewitness told PEOPLE.

The stars stayed approximately two hours at the upscale restaurant and dance club, before heading back to their hotel on a romantic night time drive.

In a conversation with PEOPLE earlier this week, Ryan Wolfe, the lead pastor at Grace Christian Center of Las Vegas, said the couple had "their own vows that they wanted to share with one another" during the surprise ceremony held at A Little White Wedding Chapel on Saturday night.

While Wolfe kept the actual vows private, he said "they had their own words and they were beautiful words to each other."

"It was an emotional moment they shared with one another," Wolfe added. "You can definitely see the love that they have for each other."