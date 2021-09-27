A source told PEOPLE that Ben Affleck flew to New York for Jennifer Lopez’s performance at the concert

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Kiss During Sunday Stroll in NYC After Global Citizen Live Show

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen on September 26, 2021 in New York City

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are enjoying early fall in New York.

The couple were spotted packing on the PDA during a Sunday walk through the city, laughing, holding hands and even sharing a sweet kiss.

Lopez, 52, stepped out in a green-and-blue plaid maxi dress with a matching coat and aviators for the chilly weather. Affleck, meanwhile, wore a navy polo shirt, gray wool blazer, jeans and boots for the stroll.

The outing comes after a source told PEOPLE that the Gone Girl actor, 49, flew to NYC to support Lopez ahead of her performance for Global Citizen and Global Citizen's Recovery Plan for the World, a campaign to end COVID-19, on Saturday.

"Jennifer and Ben were apart for a few days earlier this week. They met up in N.Y.C. yesterday," the insider said. "Ben wanted to be by her side and attended the event. He watched her perform."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen on September 26, 2021 in New York City Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Affleck had been in Austin for production on his latest project, but made a stop in Los Angeles to visit his kids before reaching his final destination in New York.

"They are always supportive of each other's careers," the source said of the stars. "Ben has to be in Texas to film this coming week."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen on September 26, 2021 in New York City Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Performing live from Central Park on Saturday night, Lopez opened with an energetic performance of "Cambia el Paso." She was then joined onstage by LL Cool J for "All I Have," followed by Ja Rule for their hits "I'm Real" and "Ain't It Funny."

Lopez's set also included fan-favorite "Jenny from the Block" and the unreleased song "On My Way" from her upcoming movie Marry Me, in theaters on Feb. 11, 2022.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen on September 26, 2021 in New York City Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Another source previously told PEOPLE that while the pair "have months of work coming up," they "plan on spending the holidays together" after their busy fall.

"They will both get a break. For Jennifer, Christmas is all about the kids," the source said. "She makes it very special for them. She loves Christmas."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen on September 26, 2021 in New York City Credit: Gotham/GC Images

The insider added, "This year, it will take some more planning since Ben wants to be with his kids too. They haven't made any specific holiday decisions yet and are still working it all out."

Affleck and Lopez engaged in 2002 and made headlines as "Bennifer" during their years together, even costarring in the films Jersey Girl and Gigli. The pair postponed their wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle in 2003, and officially split by January 2004.