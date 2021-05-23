Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's latest outing comes shortly after they reconnected during her recent trip to Los Angeles, a source previously told PEOPLE

Jennifer Lopez Is All Smiles with Ben Affleck as They Spend Time Together in Miami

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are continuing to spend time together.

New photos taken on Sunday show the singer, 51, and the actor, 48, together in Miami. In one photo, Lopez has a big smile on her face while Affleck stands behind her.

The pair's latest outing comes shortly after they reconnected during her recent trip to Los Angeles, a source previously told PEOPLE.

According to the source, while in L.A., the singer "spent time with Ben," adding, "They have kept in touch every day since their Montana trip."

"Jennifer is doing well," the source added. "She seems very happy and excited about her future."

Affleck and Lopez were pictured outside of her L.A. home in late April following the singer's split from Alex Rodriguez, 45.

Then, they went away together for a days-long trip to Montana, where they were spotted driving together on May 8, according to sources.

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2002 and costarred in the films Jersey Girl and Gigli. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle, then officially split by January 2004.

As for how the former couple reconnected, a source recently told PEOPLE that "Ben reached out to Jennifer as a friend."

"He was basically checking up on her," added the source. "He was single and thought she might be single, too."