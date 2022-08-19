Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Have Lots of Fun Lined Up' for Georgia Wedding Weekend: Source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia wedding guests are in for a treat.

A source tells PEOPLE that the couple, who are gearing up to celebrate their nuptials alongside friends and family in Georgia this weekend, "have an extraordinary weekend of celebrations planned."

"They will have a pre-wedding party, a ceremony and have lots of fun lined up," the insider adds.

According to the source, the actress and singer, 53, "is ecstatic" about the plans, and "her family will be in Georgia" to celebrate alongside the couple.

"Her mom and sister are already there," the insider says. "The kids with be part of the celebrations too. It will be a beautiful weekend."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Affleck, 50, Lopez and their kids were seen during a family outing Thursday in Savannah, as they prepared to celebrate their nuptials with friends and family after getting married in Las Vegas last month.

The couple stepped out in matching shades of tan as Lopez visited Glow Med Spa while Affleck and the kids got coffee at Gallery Espresso, Glow Med Spa owner Courtney Victor exclusively told PEOPLE.

The family also went shopping in downtown Savannah, which is near Affleck's 87-acre compound.

"They are clearly in love. They all seemed like such a happy and cohesive family unit," Victor said, adding of the bride, "She is absolutely flawless. It's unbelievable how beautiful she is. She is the epitome of a glowing bride."

She went on, "The group was so low-key and gracious."

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Details Ben Affleck's "Bubble Bath" Proposal: "Tears Were Coming Down My Face"

After they originally dated from 2002 to 2004, Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance last year and announced their engagement in April.

The couple tied the knot at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Vegas during intimate midnight nuptials last month.

A source told PEOPLE at the time, "The Las Vegas ceremony was perfect. They both loved it. It was private and low-key. That's all they asked for."

They later jetted off to Paris for a romantic getaway, where they were photographed canoodling around the City of Love and celebrating Lopez's birthday, before continuing their jaunt around Europe.