Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Are Each in a Different Place' Since Dating 17 Years Ago: Source

For Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, time might be on their side.

Almost two weeks after the former couple was first spotted hanging out at Lopez's Los Angeles home following her recent split from Alex Rodriguez, a source tells PEOPLE that the 51-year-old actress and singer may consider giving it another try with Affleck, 48, given their respective life trajectories since going their separate ways 17 years ago.

"It doesn't seem possible that [Jennifer] would ever get back with Alex, but I can't say that about Ben," says the source.

"Time has passed, and they are each in a different place with children," the source adds of Lopez and Affleck.

Following their L.A. meetup, Lopez and Affleck took a quick getaway to Montana near a resort in Big Sky, where the Oscar winner owns a home.

A source close to the singer said in this week's issue of PEOPLE that Lopez "is open to having a relationship" with Affleck.

"She wants to spend as much time with Ben as possible to see where this could go," said the insider of the pair, who were photographed together inside of a car together during their Montana trip.

While the two are spending more time together, the source added, "They are certainly not making any plans about the future."

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2002 and costarred in the films Jersey Girl and Gigli. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle, then officially split by January 2004.

After his divorce from Garner, 49, Affleck dated actress Ana de Armas. The Deep Water costars then split in January, after first being romantically linked in early 2020.

"Ben and Jennifer were in the same mindset after their breakups," a Latin music source told PEOPLE this week of Affleck's split from de Armas, 33, and Lopez's from Rodriguez, 45.