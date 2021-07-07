Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently took off to the Hamptons where they were spotted enjoying time together

Jennifer Lopez Is 'Beyond Happy' with Ben Affleck: 'Their Relationship Is Very Strong' (Source)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's bond appears to be getting more solid every day.

A source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that "their relationship is very strong," and Lopez, 51, "is beyond happy" with Affleck, 48.

The singer and the Oscar winner recently jetted off to the Hamptons, where they were spotted enjoying a walk together on Saturday.

The trip also included Lopez's 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"They were with family and friends and had several activities planned, including beach outings, boating and a BBQ," the source tells PEOPLE.

Following their respective splits from Ana de Armas and Alex Rodriguez this year, Affleck and Lopez have been practically joined at the hip.

"Ben always looks very happy when he is with Jen," a source recently told PEOPLE, as another insider said of Lopez, "She spends as much time with Ben as possible."

The couple has been getting to know each other's kids as Lopez plots a move from Miami to Los Angeles, where Affleck is based.

"Ben is slowly getting to know [Jennifer's] kids, and his son is also spending time with Jennifer and her kids," says the source in this week's issue. (Affleck shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: son Samuel, 9, plus daughters Seraphina, 12, and Violet, 15.)

Affleck and Lopez's Hamptons getaway came one day after the two were spotted walking around Universal Studios Hollywood with their children, per photos published by Page Six.

Dressed casually in a white tank top, baggy pants and sneakers, the "Cambia el Paso" singer brought along Max and Emme. Affleck, meanwhile, donned a hoodie and jeans, and was seen with son Samuel beside him.

The couple originally began dating in July 2002 and got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding days before the date. They ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.

A source told PEOPLE in May that their relationship is different this time around, explaining, "Time has passed, and they are each in a different place with children."