All the Romantic Details About Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding Celebration Weekend

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially walked down the aisle... again!

After tying the knot last month in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony, the newlyweds celebrated their nuptials with friends and family during a weekend of festivities in Georgia.

A source told PEOPLE Friday that Affleck, 50, and Lopez, 53, had "an extraordinary weekend of celebrations planned," including "a pre-wedding party, a ceremony and ... lots of fun lined up."

The insider said Lopez was "ecstatic" about the plans, noting that their "kids will be part of the celebrations too. It will be a beautiful weekend."

After they originally dated from 2002 to 2004, Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance last year and announced their engagement in April. They got married at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Vegas last month before planning a bigger party for friends and family.

Southern Charm

The couple's wedding celebration was hosted at Affleck's 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve, where they exchanged vows during a 45-minute ceremony in front of friends and family.

The cocktail reception and ceremony on Saturday were part of three days of activities. Before kicking off the festivities, on Thursday the couple took a family outing into historic downtown Savannah, where they were joined by both Affleck and Lopez's kids.

"They are clearly in love. They all seemed like such a happy and cohesive family unit," Glow Med Spa owner Courtney Victor told PEOPLE, adding of the bride, "She is absolutely flawless. It's unbelievable how beautiful she is. She is the epitome of a glowing bride."

"The group was so low-key and gracious," Victor noted.

Savannah trolley cars helped ferry guests around Affleck's estate. Following Saturday's ceremony, guests returned there on Sunday to celebrate the newlyweds with a brunch.

On the List

The ceremony drew some A-list names, including Affleck's best friend Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso, as well as Clerks director Kevin Smith and wife Jennifer, and Jason Mewes with wife Jordan Monsanto. Top Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife, model/actress Pia Miller, were also in attendance.

Think Like a Monk author Jay Shetty officiated the ceremony.

The groom's brother Casey Affleck was notably absent from the weekend festivities, "unfortunately because of family, parental obligations at home," a source told PEOPLE.

Most of the guests arrived Saturday and stayed in Savannah, nearly 50 miles from Affleck's estate, and were shuttled to the festivities.

Following the ceremony, guests went home with some straw gift bags, which were monogrammed with the couple's initials, "J.B."

The Bride's Dreamy Dress

Lopez was dressed by Ralph Lauren for her big day, turning to the designer for a custom look.

Her dress featured cap sleeves, an open-back cutout and a flowing train with ruffle detailing. Lopez topped off her gorgeous bridal moment with the dramatic, sheer cathedral-length veil that added a regal feel to her look.

Affleck complemented his bride in a white tuxedo jacket with black trousers and a classic bow tie.

A White Wedding

The couple wasn't alone in the color scheme, as guests stuck to an all-white dress code, demonstrated by Smith and Mewes' group photo of their wedding looks.

The pristine aesthetic continued throughout the event, which featured white chairs, along with a white walkway leading to a platform with a white piano and white wedding bell, situated under greenery.

Love Is in the Air

With permits blocking off the airspace and river access to the estate, guests were able to enjoy a private late-night firework display following the ceremony.

The couple shared a kiss at the end of the riverfront dock, where they posed for family photos before the ceremony.