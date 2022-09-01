Jennifer Lopez Reveals She and Ben Affleck Faced 'Unexpected Setbacks' Before 'Perfect' Ga. Wedding

Jennifer Lopez is detailing the days that led up to her wedding celebration in Georgia with Ben Affleck.

Nearly a month after marrying in Las Vegas during an intimate ceremony, Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, had a larger celebration on Aug. 20 in front of 135 friends and family at the Oscar-winning actor's 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve.

On Thursday, Lopez shared more details from their special weekend via her On the JLo newsletter, including that the couple faced a few "unexpected setbacks" prior to the celebration.

"It had rained at sunset every day that week. Everyone was worried about the heat, the aptly named 'love bugs,' the details, would the guests all arrive on time, etc. — not to mention the thunder and lightning that arrived almost on cue each day at the exact time the ceremony was supposed to start that Saturday," she wrote.

"Oh, and all of us caught a stomach bug and were recuperating 'til late in the week, that, and along with a few other unexpected setbacks, had all the makings of a doozie of a wedding weekend."

Affleck's mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, was also treated at a local hospital after reportedly injuring her leg the day before the ceremony.

However, Lopez said that the weekend ended up being "better" than they planned.

"The truth is, I never had one doubt," she wrote in her newsletter. "All week I felt the calm and easy certainty that we were in God's hands..."

OnTheJLo and John Russo

"At six forty-five, Saturday, August twentieth, the sun broke free and cast its rays like little diamonds dancing across the river behind the makeshift altar in our backyard," Lopez continued.

"The sky was clear blue, and distant clouds of pure white held fast in the sky. As the sun set behind the live oaks draped in Spanish moss, a warm breeze swept over the lawn where our closest family and friends sat and, at long-last, I started my walk down the stairs that would become the aisle that would lead me toward the rest of my life."

On July 16, the Marry Me actress/singer and Argo director were wed at the Little White Wedding Chapel just before midnight, after revealing their engagement in April.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient ... Last night, we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world," Lopez wrote to her fans in her On the JLo newsletter the following day.

"Behind us two men held hands and held each other," Lopez continued. "In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter's second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing — for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage."

She added, "We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed."

Days after they married in Vegas, Lopez and Affleck jetted off to Paris for a romantic getaway, during which they also celebrated her birthday.

The couple returned to Europe for their honeymoon following their celebration in Georgia.

The honeymooners were seen last weekend as they walked through the streets of Como, Italy, taking in the sights and stopping for lunch at Villa Passalacqua.

They were also spotted dining at a historic hotel in Lake Como. A source who saw the pair at the restaurant told PEOPLE, "They were attentive only to each other, didn't have eyes for anything else."