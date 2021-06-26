Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Enjoy L.A. Date Night: 'They Were Both in a Great Mood,' Source Says
"Ben always looks very happy when he is with Jen," a source tells PEOPLE
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are continuing to enjoy their time together.
On Friday evening, Affleck, 48, and Lopez, 51, enjoyed a date night at Avra Beverly Hills Estiatorio, a source tells PEOPLE. There, the pair dined in a private room for two hours.
"They enjoyed Mediterranean food in one of the private dining rooms. Jen looked amazing," the source says. "They were both in a great mood. Ben always looks very happy when he is with Jen."
Adds a source close to Lopez, "she spends as much time with Ben as possible."
Photos of the pair taken during their night out showed Lopez with a big smile on her face as she sat next to Affleck in a car.
Rumors of Lopez and Affleck's relationship first ignited in late April when they were spotted outside her L.A. home following her split from Alex Rodriguez. The two stars went on to enjoy a getaway to Montana, where they were photographed driving together on May 8.
Since then, the pair have spent time together in Los Angeles, where Affleck lives, as well as Miami, where Lopez has had her home base.
Earlier this month, another source told PEOPLE that Affleck and Lopez "are discussing summer plans," and that they "want to spend as much time together as possible."
The source also said that Lopez "is incredibly happy" in her rekindled romance with Affleck, adding, "They are both acting very comfortable in their relationship."
Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2002 and costarred in the films Jersey Girl and Gigli. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle before officially splitting by January 2004.
In April, Lopez and Rodriguez, 45, released a joint statement announcing the end of their engagement. Multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Lopez ultimately broke up with the athlete.
Affleck also recently dated actress Ana de Armas. The Deep Water costars split in January after first being romantically linked in early 2020.
- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Enjoy L.A. Date Night: 'They Were Both in a Great Mood,' Source Says
