Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Enjoy a Romantic Lunch While Touring Capri, Italy

The couple was seen stopping by a restaurant while in Capri, an island in Italy on Tuesday

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romantic tour of the Mediterranean continues with a sun-filled outing.

The duo was seen enjoying some alone time while in Capri, an island off the coast of Italy, on Tuesday, in photos obtained by TMZ.

Lopez wore a white sundress, sunglasses and a wide-brimmed straw hat. Affleck, who sat across from her, wore a navy T-shirt and tan pants.

The "Cambia el Paso" singer celebrated her 52nd birthday over the weekend while yachting in the Mediterranean with Affleck, 48.

On Tuesday, a source told PEOPLE the couple was "very much enjoying their vacation."

"This is not a summer fling. They are planning a future together," said the source. "They have serious talks about how they can make it all work. Between their relationship, their kids and jobs, they know it will be tricky to balance it all."

The source added, "Jennifer is the happiest. She keeps gushing about how amazing Ben is."

The couple previously began dating in July 2002 after filming Gigli together. They were engaged that November, but postponed their wedding in 2003 just days before they were expected to say "I do." They ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.

17 years after splitting, Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in April after their respective splits from Ana de Armas and Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez and Affleck made their new romance Instagram official on the singer's birthday weekend when they shared a passionate kiss in a photo she posted.

Jennifer Lopez celebrates 52nd birthday by kissing Ben Affleck on luxe yacht Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez | Credit: @lacarba

"5 2 … what it do …" she captioned some photos of them celebrating her birthday aboard the yacht. Although her pal Leah Remini previously posted a photo of them at her birthday party, it was the first time the lovebirds shared a glimpse at their relationship on their own social media accounts.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the pair "are madly in love" and "the loves of each other's lives."