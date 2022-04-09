An insider tells PEOPLE that the couple wanted to keep their engagement "quiet for a few days" before going public with the news

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Are Not Talking' About Wedding Planning After Announcing Engagement: Source

Jennifer Lopez is in love with her new engagement ring!

A source close to Lopez tells PEOPLE that she "loves her ring" and "can't stop looking at it." However, the source adds that the couple is "not talking about a wedding" just yet.

"It's very cute to see how excited she is," the insider says. "Ben makes her incredibly happy."

The source also notes that Lopez and Affleck, 49, wanted to keep their engagement "quiet for a few days" before going public with the news.

In a previous newsletter, Lopez revealed that she considers the color green her "lucky color," in reference to her iconic jungle-print Versace gown she wore to the 2000 Grammys. She also said she associates the color with good fortune.

"I've realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green," Lopez wrote.

The Marry Me actress also referenced a piece of artwork that hangs in her office, which features a green bird perched on someone's hand and the words "Let Go" on either side.

"I don't buy a lot of art, but I bought this," Lopez said at the time. "One because I love hummingbirds, and two because I love the color green. Birds always fly around me. I've always had a special connection with hummingbirds. I realized that a lot of people say they symbolize love. So whenever it feels like wherever I go, they follow me. "