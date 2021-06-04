Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Are Discussing Summer Plans': They Want to 'Take a Trip' Together
The source also tells PEOPLE that Lopez is "is incredibly happy" in her rekindled romance with Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are thinking about their near future together.
Affleck, 48, and Lopez, 51, "are discussing summer plans," a source tells PEOPLE, who adds they "want to spend as much time together as possible" despite living on opposite coasts.
"They also want to take a trip," the source adds.
The source reveals that Lopez "is incredibly happy" in her rekindled romance with Affleck, adding, "They are both acting very comfortable in their relationship."
Rumors of Lopez and Affleck's relationship first ignited in late April, when they were spotted outside her L.A. home following her split from Alex Rodriguez. The two later enjoyed a getaway to Montana, where they were photographed driving together on May 8.
Since then, the pair have been seeing each other in Los Angeles, where Affleck lives, and Miami, where Lopez has her home base.
A source close to the singer recently told PEOPLE that she spent last weekend in Los Angeles — a week after they were photographed together in Miami — for business reasons, but also wanted to spend time with Affleck.
"They will continue to travel back and forth between Los Angeles and Miami," said the insider. "They are very happy together."
On Monday night, Affleck and Lopez stepped out for dinner together at Merois on the rooftop of the Pendry West Hollywood in Los Angeles.
According to multiple sources, the couple dined with two other people, including Lopez's manager, record executive Benny Medina.
In photos from the outing, the "Jenny from the Block" singer wore a long tan coat as she held hands and shared an embrace with Affleck, resting her head on his shoulder. Meanwhile, the Argo and Good Will Hunting Oscar winner was pictured in a black leather jacket and black protective face mask.
"They looked super happy and Ben had his arm around her during dinner," a restaurant source told PEOPLE.
