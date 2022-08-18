Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Clearly in Love' Ahead of Wedding Party in Ga., Says Spa Owner

"She is the epitome of a glowing bride," Glow Med Spa owner Courtney Victor exclusively tells PEOPLE of Jennifer Lopez, who stepped out with husband Ben Affleck and their kids Thursday in Savannah

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Elissa Rosen
Published on August 18, 2022 08:59 PM
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are enjoying some southern hospitality ahead of their big celebration.

The couple and their kids were seen during a family outing Thursday in Savannah, Georgia, as they prepared to celebrate their nuptials with friends and family after getting married in Las Vegas last month.

Affleck and Lopez stepped out in matching shades of tan as Lopez visited Glow Med Spa while Affleck and the kids got coffee at Gallery Espresso, Glow Med Spa owner Courtney Victor exclusively tells PEOPLE.

The family also went shopping in downtown Savannah, which is near Affleck's 87-acre compound.

"They are clearly in love. They all seemed like such a happy and cohesive family unit," Victor says, adding of the bride: "She is absolutely flawless. It's unbelievable how beautiful she is. She is the epitome of a glowing bride."

She adds, "The group was so low-key and gracious."

Lopez, 53, co-parents 14-year-old twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian David with ex-husband Marc Anthony; and Affleck, 50, shares Violet Anne, 16, Seraphina Rose, 13, and Samuel Garner, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: <a href="https://people.com/tag/ben-affleck/" data-inlink="true">Ben Affleck</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> attend the Los Angeles special screening of "Marry Me" on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/WireImage)
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Rich Fury/WireImage

After they originally dated from 2002 to 2004, Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance last year and announced their engagement in April.

The couple tied the knot at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Vegas during intimate midnight nuptials last month. A source told PEOPLE: "The Las Vegas ceremony was perfect. They both loved it. It was private and low-key. That's all they asked for."

They later jetted off to Paris for a romantic getaway, where they were photographed canoodling around the City of Love and celebrating Lopez's birthday, before continuing their jaunt around Europe.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Jet Off to Paris After Tying the Knot at Las Vegas Chapel

Another insider told PEOPLE that the newlyweds "plan on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends," adding: "They don't have a honeymoon planned yet. Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon."

