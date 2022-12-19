Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Host Christmas Party Where Affleck Sang to Star-Studded Crowd

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are celebrating the season in style!

The couple hosted a star-studded holiday bash at their Los Angeles home on Saturday night, which Entertainment Tonight reports was attended by the likes of Doja Cat, Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Eric André and more.

Videos shared to social media show Lopez, 53, leading the crowd in a sweet rendition of "Jingle Bells," wearing a stunning long-sleeved gold gown and holding the microphone out to those gathered around amid a backdrop of twinkling lights and Christmas trees.

In another clip, Affleck, 50, took the mic for a performance of John Legend's "By Christmas Eve," while in a third, he and Lopez shared a sweet smooch and embrace.

This is the first holiday season Affleck and Lopez have shared since marrying earlier this year, after an initial engagement in the early 2000s and reconnecting romantically last year.

The couple tied the knot on July 16, during a private Las Vegas ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel.

They then celebrated their love with friends and family during their second nuptials on Aug. 20, held at Affleck's 87-acre compound outside Savannah, Georgia.

"It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other," Lopez told PEOPLE earlier this year of her and Affleck's second chance at love.

The Grammy nominee added, "We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions."

The pair spent the holidays last year surrounded by family, including their children.

Affleck was with his children — Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 13, plus Samuel, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — on Christmas Eve in Los Angeles, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

The following day, the Argo Oscar winner celebrated Christmas with Lopez, her children and his mother. The singer shares twins Max and Emme, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.