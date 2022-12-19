Entertainment Movies Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Host Christmas Party Where Affleck Sang to Star-Studded Crowd Ben Affleck took the mic for a performance of John Legend's "By Christmas Eve" at the holiday party he and Jennifer Lopez hosted at their home By Jen Juneau Jen Juneau Twitter Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 19, 2022 11:27 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are celebrating the season in style! The couple hosted a star-studded holiday bash at their Los Angeles home on Saturday night, which Entertainment Tonight reports was attended by the likes of Doja Cat, Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Eric André and more. Videos shared to social media show Lopez, 53, leading the crowd in a sweet rendition of "Jingle Bells," wearing a stunning long-sleeved gold gown and holding the microphone out to those gathered around amid a backdrop of twinkling lights and Christmas trees. In another clip, Affleck, 50, took the mic for a performance of John Legend's "By Christmas Eve," while in a third, he and Lopez shared a sweet smooch and embrace. This is the first holiday season Affleck and Lopez have shared since marrying earlier this year, after an initial engagement in the early 2000s and reconnecting romantically last year. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Rich Fury/WireImage Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Embrace During Sunny Starbucks Run The couple tied the knot on July 16, during a private Las Vegas ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel. They then celebrated their love with friends and family during their second nuptials on Aug. 20, held at Affleck's 87-acre compound outside Savannah, Georgia. "It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other," Lopez told PEOPLE earlier this year of her and Affleck's second chance at love. The Grammy nominee added, "We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions." RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Says Taking Ben Affleck's Last Name Is "Romantic": "We're Joined Together" The pair spent the holidays last year surrounded by family, including their children. Affleck was with his children — Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 13, plus Samuel, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — on Christmas Eve in Los Angeles, a source told PEOPLE at the time. The following day, the Argo Oscar winner celebrated Christmas with Lopez, her children and his mother. The singer shares twins Max and Emme, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.