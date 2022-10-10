Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck showed up to honor late friend J.R. Ridinger over the weekend.

The couple stepped out — along with other stars including Kim Kardashian, Alicia Keys, Jamie Foxx and Ja Rule –– in Miami Beach, Florida, to attend a celebration of life event for the business mogul on Saturday.

The Market America CEO and prominent figure on the Miami social scene died on Aug. 30 of a pulmonary embolism at age 63 while on a yacht in Croatia.

On Sunday, Lopez, 53, shared photos on Instagram from the event and expressed her condolences to Ridinger's wife Loren. Lopez, Keys, Foxx and Ja Rule performed tributes to Ridinger, plus Swizz Beatz, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe and Rohan Marley were also in attendance at the memorial, which was held at Faena Forum.

"Strength, beauty and grace…🤍 My beautiful friend has lost the love of her life of 30 plus years," Lopez wrote. "Last night we celebrated JR's life and even through all the deep pain and endless tears of the past month we got to smile, reminisce and even #DanceAgain… he would've loved it!! RIP JR…we got your girl…#UntilNextTime #TrueLoveNeverDies."

Loren replied to Lopez, "I love you so much. He loved you so much. Thank you for spending every night with me - of endless hours and tears with me. I will never forget it. Nor will he ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I need you more than ever."

Following his unexpected death, many of Ridinger's celebrity friends honored him on social media.

Serena Williams, who was competing in her final US Open tournament at the time, wrote in a comment that she is "shattered as well as for you and with you," in response to Loren's post. David Beckham called the Ridingers a "beautiful, kind, generous couple" on his Instagram Story, writing that "we are here for you" to Loren and offering condolences for J.R.'s death.

"Praying for you and the family love you ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽," singer Ashanti wrote in a comment on Loren's post.

Foxx also gave insight to Ridinger's ability to forge close relationships with many celebrities.

"From the moment I met you ..you welcomed me in like family…you took care of me and my family in some of our most vulnerable moments in our lives," Foxx, 54, wrote. "Your laughter lit up the room… And on stage you were magical… I just saw you a few days ago full of life full of love… every time I see you I would say your catchphrase Brain spanker! RIP @jrridinger ❤️❤️❤️"