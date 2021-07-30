Jennifer Lopez Beams as Ben Affleck Sweetly Kisses Her Neck During Amalfi Coast Getaway

A Hollywood insider recently told PEOPLE that the pair "are madly in love" and "the loves of each other's lives"

Jennifer Lopez is loving every moment spent with Ben Affleck by her side.

On Wednesday, the 52-year-old singer was photographed on a yacht getting a sweet kiss on her neck from her actor beau, 48.

The pair were riding on the watercraft as they toured the beautiful Amalfi Coast, shortly after the couple rang in Lopez's birthday the weekend prior.

For the outing, the "Let's Get Loud" singer kept it cute and nautical in a red and white striped tied bandeau bikini top with high-waisted flowy white trousers.

Lopez finished the look with matching minimal jewelry and a pair of cork wedges, while Affleck was spotted wearing a multi-colored collared shirt.

Lopez and Affleck originally began dating in July 2002 and got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding days before the date. They ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.

They were first spotted spending time together again in April, following Lopez's split from then-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Since then, the pair have regularly been spotted hanging out together and spending time with each other's children.

A Hollywood insider recently told PEOPLE that the pair "are madly in love" and "the loves of each other's lives," as a Lopez source added, "They want to do everything they can to make this work."

A source in June also previously told PEOPLE that "it's very obvious that Jennifer is serious about Ben," noting, "Everything seems to be running smoothly. She hasn't looked this happy for a long time."

Earlier in the week, Lopez and Affleck were also spotted enjoying a romantic lunch in Capri after celebrating her 52nd birthday at the nightclub L'Opéra in St. Tropez with an intimate group of friends.

"They are having a beautiful trip," a source told PEOPLE over the weekend. "They celebrated Jen's birthday at a club last night. She looked gorgeous and very happy."

The couple made their rekindled romance Instagram official during the vacation, when Lopez posted a photo of the couple sharing a passionate kiss on a yacht.