Jennifer Lopez and Sister Lynda Pose Together for Sweet Photo at Met Gala Afterparty: 'Stayed Up Late'

Jennifer Lopez's younger sister Lynda Lopez is a journalist and author

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

Published on May 4, 2023 10:35 AM
Jennifer Lopez and sister Lynda Lopez at Met Gala party
Photo: Lynda Lopez/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez brought her younger sister along with her for a Met Gala afterparty.

On Tuesday, Lopez's sister Lynda Lopez shared a photo of herself posing with the Shotgun Wedding actress, 53, as the two attended Baz Luhrmann and Stella McCartney's afterparty together following fashion's biggest night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday.

51-year-old Lynda's photo shows her smiling for the camera while a blinking Jennifer poses close to her sister, showing off a clear Lopez familial resemblance.

"#Aboutlastnight Stayed up late wayyyy too many nights this week," Lynda, a journalist and author, wrote in a caption to her photo, adding: "#mamasnightout ❤️"

The sisters each wore matching black outfits to the afterparty; Jennifer wore a handmade Ralph Lauren midriff-baring halter gown and pink silk satin skirt to the Met Gala itself.

Jennifer has shared photos of herself with Lynda and sister Leslie Ann in the past, most recently sharing of picture of all three together on Instagram in March 2022 for International Women's Day. In addition to her work in journalism and as an author, Lynda is credited as an actress along with her sisters in the 2020 short film Draw with Me, as well as a crew member on Jennifer's 2019 movie Hustlers, according to her IMDb profile.

Lynda previously shared a touching birthday tribute to Jennifer on her sister's birthday in 2021, writing on Instagram at the time: "My original BFF, I love you more than words can say. Not only are you the most fun, and my ride or die, You light the world and show me what's possible and are my inspiration always."

"Sometimes I can't believe I was so lucky that God put the beautiful soul that is you into my life," she added in the caption to the post, which showed a selfie of the sisters together.

Jennifer's appearance at the Met Gala precedes her upcoming Netflix movie The Mother, in which she plays an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she was forced to leave behind because of her dangerous job.

The Mother begins streaming on Netflix May 12 for Mother's Day weekend.

