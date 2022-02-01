Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Maluma and Sarah Silverman star in the new romantic comedy Marry Me, in theaters Feb. 11

Jennifer Lopez Introduces Marry Me Scene with Owen Wilson: Our 'Differences Is What the Movie's About'

Opposites attract!

Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson star in a clip from their new romantic comedy Marry Me, shared exclusively with PEOPLE. In it, Lopez's music superstar Kat Valdez has a heart-to-heart with Wilson's Charlie — the complete stranger whom she agrees to marry on a whim after splitting with fiancé Bastian (played by Maluma).

"Owen and I are so very different," Lopez says with a laugh while introducing the clip, "which kind of worked for the characters, really well. But at the end of the day, I think those differences is what the movie's about, how different their lives are and how do you bring two people together that way."

In the clip, Charlie, a teacher, suggests Kat join him as a chaperone at the fall semi-formal dance as a way of lifting her spirits.

"I'm not saying this as your husband or even as your friend because technically I'm not either, but if you go back to Bastian aren't you just making the same mistake all over again, again?" he asks her, to which she replies with a smile, "Are you asking me to the school dance?"

"Well, I could leave a note in your locker, but here we are in free period so I figured I'd take my shot," Charlie jokes back.

Playing a superstar singer in the romantic comedy was "really fun and also cathartic," Lopez tells PEOPLE in her new cover interview for the Love Issue, on newsstands this week. She coproduced the film and enjoyed "revealing a little something of what it's like living in the public eye." Lopez also performs the soundtrack, which features original songs by her and Maluma. "The songs tell the story just as much," she says.

Lopez and Wilson (who costarred together in the 1997 horror movie Anaconda) are joined in the cast by John Bradley, Sarah Silverman, Chloe Coleman and Utkarsh Ambudkar. It's directed by Kat Coiro.