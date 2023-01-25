Watch Jennifer Coolidge Sing Show Tunes to Jennifer Lopez in Hilarious Clip from 'Shotgun Wedding'

Shotgun Wedding is streaming on Prime Video this Friday

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on January 25, 2023 10:00 AM

Jennifer Coolidge knows how to make an entrance!

In a clip from the new comedy Shotgun Wedding shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the Emmy winner stars as Carol, the mother of the groom Tom (played by Josh Duhamel in the film), as she shows up to the ceremony. Darcy, the bride-to-be played by Jennifer Lopez, begs her mother Renata (Sônia Braga) to play nice with Carol after she requests not to be seated with her during the destination wedding.

"She's excited, okay?" Lopez's Darcy says of Carol. "She's never been out of the country before. Please, Mom, for two days can you just get along with Carol?"

Coolidge's Carol then enters the event singing "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair" from 1958's South Pacific.

"I've been looking forward to this moment ever since baby Tommy was cut out of my abdomen," says Carol. "Oh, my God, I've never been on a private island before. I've never been even on an island before...."

Jennifer Coolidge Roles
Jennifer Coolidge in Shotgun Wedding. Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate

Directed by Jason Moore, Shotgun Wedding also stars Cheech Marin, Selena Tan, D'Arcy Carden, Callie Hernandez, Desmin Borges, Steve Coulter and Lenny Kravitz.

Earlier this month, Duhamel, 50, admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that it "makes no sense" that Coolidge, 61, plays his mom in the movie. He added, "We had a blast working together — she's very much an observer; she sits back and she's dirty, she's filthy and she's hilarious. And you never know what she's going to do on camera, by the way."

Shotgun Wedding debuts on Prime Video this Friday, Jan. 27.

