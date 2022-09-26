Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding Officiant Says Wedding Was 'Truly Special'

The former monk and podcast host talked about the couple's wedding while attending the 2022 Global Citizen Festival

By
Published on September 26, 2022 11:55 AM
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, Jay Shetty
Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Amy Sussman/Getty

Jay Shetty is reflecting on his time officiating Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding.

The former monk, podcast host and author talked about the couple's wedding while attending the 2022 Global Citizen Festival on Saturday, telling Entertainment Tonight that leading the ceremony was an "honor."

"It was absolutely beautiful," Shetty said. "And I'm gonna let them share more. But it was truly special — it's beautiful to celebrate love."

Shetty, who has known Lopez, 53, for several years, married four couples back in February as part of the promotion for her new movie, Marry Me. At the time, he thanked her for bringing "so much joy to everyone through this movie."

"I met Jennifer a couple of years ago," Shetty, who also officiated Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell's wedding in 2021, explained to ET. "She's just been absolutely phenomenal. We've collaborated a bunch of times and I got to meet Ben through the process, which was wonderful."

Since her Georgia wedding ceremony on Aug. 20, Lopez has continued to update her newsletter On The JLo with details about the special day. Attendees at the wedding included Lopez's twins Emme and Maximilian, 14, and Affleck's kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, who gave the happy couple away as they celebrated their nuptials.

The wedding featured a performance from Marc Cohn of "True Companion," which Lopez and Affleck, 50, agreed was a "perfect wedding love song" two decades before the ceremony when they first dated.

"As I walked down the aisle, the first song he played wasn't 'True Companion' however," she wrote. "It was his 'The Things We've Handed Down' — a song about the wonderful mystery of children — something we could only guess at back then, but it was the perfect choice as our five children preceded me on the walk," Lopez wrote on Sept. 1.

"The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined," she added. "We weren't only marrying one another; we were marrying these children into a new family. They were the only people we asked to stand up for us in our wedding party. To our great honor and joy, each one did."

Lopez also revealed that her now-husband quoted a line from his movie Live By Night during the ceremony, sharing the words "This is heaven. Right Here. We're in it now." She called it "perfect," with some sunny weather to match.

"The sky was clear blue, and distant clouds of pure white held fast in the sky," she added on her newsletter. "As the sun set behind the live oaks draped in Spanish moss, a warm breeze swept over the lawn where our closest family and friends sat and, at long-last, I started my walk down the stairs that would become the aisle that would lead me toward the rest of my life. Ahhhhh...it was actually happening..."

As for Shetty, the author is planning to release a new book, titled 8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go, on Jan. 31, 2023. Per a press release, he hopes the book allows readers to "develop the skills to practice and nurture love," and insisted it isn't a "collection of manipulative techniques."

"I won't give you pickup lines to grab people's attention," he said earlier this month via a press release. "I won't tell you how to make yourself into the person they want you to be or how to make them into who you want them to be. This is about embracing your preferences and proclivities so you don't waste time on people who aren't good for you."

