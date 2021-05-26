"They are both excited about their relationship," a source tells PEOPLE, after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were photographed together in Miami

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Will Travel' to 'Make Things Work': 'They Don't Want to Hide'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are committed to seeing each other despite living on opposite coasts.

The pair are prepared to make long distance work, after Affleck, 48, was recently photographed visiting Lopez, 51, in Miami. "Ben will be in Miami for a few days," a source tells PEOPLE. "They are having fun and want to spend as much time together as possible."

"They will travel back and forth as much as they can to make things work," the source adds. "They don't want to hide anymore. They are both excited about their relationship. They want to make sure they do everything they can to make this work. Jennifer is incredibly happy. She feels like she can just be herself around Ben."

Their recent outing comes after they reconnected during her trip to Los Angeles, another source told PEOPLE. The Hustlers star "spent time with Ben" during the her time in the city. "They have kept in touch every day since their Montana trip," the insider said. "Jennifer is doing well. She seems very happy and excited about her future."'

Lopez and Affleck were previously spotted outside her L.A. home in late April, following her split with Alex Rodriguez, 45. They later enjoyed a getaway to Montana, where they were spotted driving together on May 8, according to sources.

The pair dated in 2002, before getting engaged later that year. They postponed their September 2003 wedding, just days before they were set to walk down the aisle, and they officially split in January 2004. The couple met on the set of their 2003 movie Gigli, and they also appeared together in 2004's Jersey Girl.

Lopez told PEOPLE in 2016 that she and Affleck "didn't try to have a public relationship" the first time around. "We just happened to be together at the birth of the tabloids, and it was like 'Oh my God.' It was just a lot of pressure," she said at the time.

They recently reconnected when "Ben reached out to Jennifer as a friend," a source told PEOPLE. "He was basically checking up on her," added the source. "He was single and thought she might be single, too."

