02 of 30 Practice Makes Perfect OnTheJLo and John Russo A Sept. 1 newsletter revealed even more, including a look at Lopez's rehearsal dinner glam.

03 of 30 Places, Everyone OnTheJLo and John Russo Each place setting at dinner featured delicate tablewear and endless pink flowers, which matched the rose glassware.

04 of 30 In Full Bloom OnTheJLo and John Russo Pink details abounded, even in more remote areas of the Georgia property.

05 of 30 A Horse, of Course OnTheJLo and John Russo Among the images Lopez shared in her Sept. 1 newsletter: a horse with pink flowers in its mane.

06 of 30 Mother of the Groom OnTheJLo and John Russo A sweet black-and-white shot showed Affleck kissing his mom, Christopher Anne Boldt, who was treated at a local hospital after reportedly injuring her leg one day before the ceremony.

07 of 30 The Newlyweds OnTheJLo / John Russo Lopez's Sept. 1 newsletter included an official first look at Affleck in his dapper wedding ensemble, plus more angles of the bride's three incredible Ralph Lauren gowns.

08 of 30 Swing Low John Russo/OntheJLo A dramatic image depicted Lopez on a swing, surrounded by chandeliers, in a second Lauren look.

09 of 30 Mother of Pearl OnTheJLo and John Russo The setting was appropriate: the chandelier pearl gown featured micro-pleats of silk tulle, pearl embellishments and Swarovski crystal detailing. Thirty artisans worked to hand-embroider the one-of-a-kind, open-back design across 700 hours.

10 of 30 Sweet Ride OnTheJLo and John Russo A vintage car sat parked outside of Affleck's home.

11 of 30 Winning Together OnTheJLo and John Russo Of their relationship journey and wedding weekend, Lopez wrote on Sept. 1, "Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full-circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better."

12 of 30 Seat Yourself OnTheJLo and John Russo Wedding guests selected seats placed under gorgeous blooms of white.

13 of 30 The Happy Couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. OnTheJLo and John Russo It's Mr. and Mrs. Affleck! The pair — given away by their collective five children — took a happy walk down the aisle after their vows.

14 of 30 Beaming Beauty John Russo/OntheJLo Lopez wore more than $2 million in diamonds and pearls for her ceremony, plus a gown that featured 1,000 handkerchiefs attached to the skirt by hand to create an "ethereal version of Ralph Lauren's classic turtleneck column dress," according to Vogue.

15 of 30 I Do John Russo / VOGUE She added a cathedral-length veil to the regal look.

16 of 30 Fly by Night OnTheJLo and John Russo A row of candles led to an evening reception.

17 of 30 First Light OnTheJLo and John Russo Sparkling chandeliers lit the party.

18 of 30 Twin Flames OnTheJLo and John Russo Banquet tables set aglow by candelight were illuminated from above by hanging flames.

19 of 30 Party On OnTheJLo and John Russo The dress code for the night was white, and guests abided, hitting the dance floor en masse.

20 of 30 So Happy Together Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. OnTheJLo and John Russo In her Sept. 1 On The JLo newsletter, Lopez wrote, "This is heaven. Right Here. We're in it now." She further explained, "That is one of my favorite lines that Ben wrote from a movie he directed called Live By Night. He also said it the night of our wedding reception in his speech, and I thought...how perfect."

21 of 30 Name Game John Russo/OntheJLo The pair shared a photo from in front of a neon sign with their new married name. It also showcased Lopez's third Ralph Lauren gown of the night.

22 of 30 Serious Stunner John Russo/OntheJLo The party outfit featured a sleek mermaid silhouette and a removable hood. The look also had a keyhole neckline embellished with Swarovski crystals of varying sizes.

23 of 30 Close to You Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. OnTheJLo and John Russo Another On The JLo post-reception image evoked Old Hollywood glam.

24 of 30 Baby You're a Firework OnTheJLo and John Russo What better way to end the big night than with fireworks?!

25 of 30 Major Monogram Rob Zangardi/instagram Every detail was well managed, down to the gift bags.

26 of 30 Morning Glory OnTheJLo and John Russo A post-wedding Sunday brunch featured shades of blue and a cocktail bar.

27 of 30 Sweet Somethings OnTheJLo and John Russo And pastries — lots of them!

28 of 30 Table This OnTheJLo and John Russo Another event, another perfect place setting situation, this one complete with a tea tower and macarons.

29 of 30 Blue Belle OnTheJLo and John Russo Lopez even matched the event in her summery striped blue dress.