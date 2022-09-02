Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding: See Every Beautiful Photo

The blushing bride recently shared some of the gorgeous images from the pair's August 2022 nuptials in her On The JLo newsletter

By
Published on September 2, 2022 01:32 PM
01 of 30

Here Comes the Bride

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Sneak peek! On Aug. 23, Jennifer Lopez dropped the first photos from her "perfect" wedding to Ben Affleck at his Georgia home on Aug. 20.

02 of 30

Practice Makes Perfect

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
OnTheJLo and John Russo

A Sept. 1 newsletter revealed even more, including a look at Lopez's rehearsal dinner glam.

03 of 30

Places, Everyone

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
OnTheJLo and John Russo

Each place setting at dinner featured delicate tablewear and endless pink flowers, which matched the rose glassware.

04 of 30

In Full Bloom

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
OnTheJLo and John Russo

Pink details abounded, even in more remote areas of the Georgia property.

05 of 30

A Horse, of Course

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
OnTheJLo and John Russo

Among the images Lopez shared in her Sept. 1 newsletter: a horse with pink flowers in its mane.

06 of 30

Mother of the Groom

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
OnTheJLo and John Russo

A sweet black-and-white shot showed Affleck kissing his mom, Christopher Anne Boldt, who was treated at a local hospital after reportedly injuring her leg one day before the ceremony.

07 of 30

The Newlyweds

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck wedding
OnTheJLo / John Russo

Lopez's Sept. 1 newsletter included an official first look at Affleck in his dapper wedding ensemble, plus more angles of the bride's three incredible Ralph Lauren gowns.

08 of 30

Swing Low

Jennifer Lopez Wedding Dress August 2022
John Russo/OntheJLo

A dramatic image depicted Lopez on a swing, surrounded by chandeliers, in a second Lauren look.

09 of 30

Mother of Pearl

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
OnTheJLo and John Russo

The setting was appropriate: the chandelier pearl gown featured micro-pleats of silk tulle, pearl embellishments and Swarovski crystal detailing. Thirty artisans worked to hand-embroider the one-of-a-kind, open-back design across 700 hours.

10 of 30

Sweet Ride

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
OnTheJLo and John Russo

A vintage car sat parked outside of Affleck's home.

11 of 30

Winning Together

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
OnTheJLo and John Russo

Of their relationship journey and wedding weekend, Lopez wrote on Sept. 1, "Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full-circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better."

12 of 30

Seat Yourself

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
OnTheJLo and John Russo

Wedding guests selected seats placed under gorgeous blooms of white.

13 of 30

The Happy Couple

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. OnTheJLo and John Russo

It's Mr. and Mrs. Affleck! The pair — given away by their collective five children — took a happy walk down the aisle after their vows.

14 of 30

Beaming Beauty

Jennifer Lopez Wedding Dress August 2022
John Russo/OntheJLo

Lopez wore more than $2 million in diamonds and pearls for her ceremony, plus a gown that featured 1,000 handkerchiefs attached to the skirt by hand to create an "ethereal version of Ralph Lauren's classic turtleneck column dress," according to Vogue.

15 of 30

I Do

Jennifer Lopez wedding
John Russo / VOGUE

She added a cathedral-length veil to the regal look.

16 of 30

Fly by Night

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
OnTheJLo and John Russo

A row of candles led to an evening reception.

17 of 30

First Light

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
OnTheJLo and John Russo

Sparkling chandeliers lit the party.

18 of 30

Twin Flames

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
OnTheJLo and John Russo

Banquet tables set aglow by candelight were illuminated from above by hanging flames.

19 of 30

Party On

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
OnTheJLo and John Russo

The dress code for the night was white, and guests abided, hitting the dance floor en masse.

20 of 30

So Happy Together

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. OnTheJLo and John Russo

In her Sept. 1 On The JLo newsletter, Lopez wrote, "This is heaven. Right Here. We're in it now." She further explained, "That is one of my favorite lines that Ben wrote from a movie he directed called Live By Night. He also said it the night of our wedding reception in his speech, and I thought...how perfect."

21 of 30

Name Game

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck wedding
John Russo/OntheJLo

The pair shared a photo from in front of a neon sign with their new married name. It also showcased Lopez's third Ralph Lauren gown of the night.

22 of 30

Serious Stunner

Jennifer Lopez Wedding Dress August 2022
John Russo/OntheJLo

The party outfit featured a sleek mermaid silhouette and a removable hood. The look also had a keyhole neckline embellished with Swarovski crystals of varying sizes.

23 of 30

Close to You

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. OnTheJLo and John Russo

Another On The JLo post-reception image evoked Old Hollywood glam.

24 of 30

Baby You're a Firework

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
OnTheJLo and John Russo

What better way to end the big night than with fireworks?!

25 of 30

Major Monogram

Jennifer Lopez wedding; Glam Squad; Bridal Shoes, Gift Bags
Rob Zangardi/instagram

Every detail was well managed, down to the gift bags.

26 of 30

Morning Glory

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
OnTheJLo and John Russo

A post-wedding Sunday brunch featured shades of blue and a cocktail bar.

27 of 30

Sweet Somethings

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
OnTheJLo and John Russo

And pastries — lots of them!

28 of 30

Table This

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
OnTheJLo and John Russo

Another event, another perfect place setting situation, this one complete with a tea tower and macarons.

29 of 30

Blue Belle

Jennifer Lopez ben affleck wedding
OnTheJLo and John Russo

Lopez even matched the event in her summery striped blue dress.

30 of 30

Bottled Up

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
OnTheJLo and John Russo

A sweet souvenir from the big weekend.

