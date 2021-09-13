Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Red Carpet Moments Through the Years
From the 2002 Maid in Manhattan premiere to the 2021 Met Gala, see every red carpet the couple has graced
Red Carpet Official
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have re-made their red carpet debut!
"I think different time different thing, who knows what could've happened, but there was a genuine love there," Lopez told PEOPLE in 2016 of her early-aughts relationship with Affleck.
Seventeen years after their split (a different time, if you will), the pair are heating up red carpets once again — and whatever happens, the photos are not to be missed.
Match 'Maid' in Heaven
Let's take it back to December 2002: the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer and the Good Will Hunting star were newly engaged as they made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Lopez's movie Maid in Manhattan.
Look of Love
Affleck proposed the month prior — with a 6.1-carat Harry Winston pink solitaire diamond — after meeting Lopez earlier that year while the two were filming Gigli together.
Darling Duo
A few months later, the couple arrived hand-in-hand for the February 2003 premiere of Affleck's movie Daredevil — in which he starred alongside Jennifer Garner, whom he went on to date the following year. He and Garner ultimately married, divorced and share three children together: daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel.
And the Oscar Goes to ...
The 2003 Academy Awards will go down in history as the only award show graced by the presence of the glam pair ... or will it?
End of an Era
The couple's final red carpet of the early 2000s era came at the 2003 premiere of their box office flop, Gigli.
The pair were set to tie the knot in Santa Barbara the following month, but postponed the September ceremony just one day before.
PEOPLE previously reported that Affleck and Lopez briefly split after calling off the wedding, then went on to rekindle their flame before ultimately calling it quits in January 2004.
Version 2.0
Ladies and gentlemen, hold on to your Dunkin' because this pair is back and better than ever. First spotted together this April, the two went Instagram official with their renewed romance in July 2021, following Affleck's split from Ana de Armas and Lopez's from Alex Rodriguez.
They made their highly anticipated return to the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival premiere of Affleck's film The Last Duel on Sept. 10.
Back at It
The pair nearly broke the Internet with their gorgeous Venice photos. It's the Old Hollywood glamour and the looks of absolute joy on their faces that does it!
Sealed with a Kiss
The pair, who "are madly in love" and "the loves of each other's lives" according to an insider, shared a sweet smooch on the carpet in Venice.
Lip Locked
The pair puckered up once more — this time, through face masks! — at the 2021 Met Gala.
Love Me Tender
The pair shared a tender moment on the carpet at the premiere of The Tender Bar in L.A. on Dec. 12.