All the Romantic Photos From Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Paris Getaway
After getting married in Las Vegas on July 16, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck jetted off to Paris, France for a romantic post-wedding getaway, including trips to Louvre and cruises on the River Seine. Take a look at all the loved-up photos from their vacation
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Louvre
After tying the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been living it up in Paris, France. On July 24, the newlyweds were spotted sightseeing near the Louvre Museum.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Kissing in Paris
You may kiss the bride! The couple was spotted showing some sweet PDA in the City of Love on July 22.
"They were like two teens on a park bench — very loving, very attentive," a source tells PEOPLE. "There weren't a lot of people that time of the morning and they weren't distracted. It was just them."
Lopez wore a $2,290 floral Oscar de la Renta dress with $55 Tkees flip flops for their stroll and smooch session.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Holding Hands in Paris
The two were seen holding hands as they arrived at their hotel on July 23. That same day, they enjoyed a cruise on the River Seine with their children, including Seraphina Affleck, whom Affleck shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and Emme Muñiz, whom Lopez shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Sightseeing in Paris
As Lopez celebrated her 53rd birthday on July 24, the two were spotted deep in conversation as they walked along the streets of Paris together. She sported a plunging red Reformation dress with a keyhole cutout, platform heels and the sentimental Foundrae necklace Affleck gave her last year.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Laughing in Paris
On July 23, the couple got all dressed up (she in a floral gown and Dolce & Gabbana bag, he in a gray suit) as they left their hotel for a pre-birthday dinner for Lopez at Plénitude, a rooftop restaurant at the hotel Cheval Blanc. They followed up their romantic meal with some dessert at a Berthillon ice cream shop on the Île Saint-Louis.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Smiling in Paris
Lopez flashed Affleck a sweet smile during a romantic stroll. In addition to sightseeing, the couple did some shopping at Christian Dior, Vogue reports.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Heading Out For Dinner
On July 24, Lopez and Affleck continued the birthday festivities as they enjoyed a romantic dinner at Le Girafe restaurant, a '30s-inspired indoor/outdoor seafood eatery with a terrace offering stunning views of the Eiffel Tower.
"They were close, very close, to one another the entire time. They embraced one another a lot," a source tells PEOPLE, saying they seemed very "in love."
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Waving to Fans
On July 25, Lopez was spotted waving to fans as they returned to their hotel after a day of shopping, including a trip to Sephora where they were seen sharing a kiss.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Enjoying a Birthday Dinner
Following Lopez's birthday dinner, an onlooker tells PEOPLE that the singer released a balloon "[and] set it to sail off towards the Tower."
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Hugging
Lopez wrapped her arms around her husband as they stopped at a restaurant near the Louvre Museum on July 24.
Last July, Foundrae creative director and co-founder Beth Bugdaycay shared the meaning behind some of the medallions Affleck chose for Lopez's custom necklace, saying "It clearly communicated their love, but it's also a reminder of their capacity for change and growth."
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Flashing Smiles
Affleck couldn't contain his smile as he and Lopez (in a Dolce & Gabbana blouse) stepped out for another day in the City of Light.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Taking in the Sights in Paris
During another trip to the Louvre, the two were seen holding hands as Affleck pointed out something in the distance.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Dining Out in Paris
Lopez and Affleck enjoyed a meal Le Flore en l'Île in Paris on July 25, with Affleck dressed casual in a button-down and Lopez wearing a blue dress and sunglasses.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Linking Arms in Paris
Lopez wrapped her hand around Affleck's arm as they walked outside of the Louvre Museum on July 26.