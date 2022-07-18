Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Plan on Having a Bigger Party' After Las Vegas Wedding: Source

The source also tells PEOPLE that newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck "don't have a honeymoon planned yet"

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will host a larger wedding celebration with friends and family after their surprise weekend wedding in Las Vegas, a source tells PEOPLE.

On Sunday, Lopez, 52, revealed on her On the JLo newsletter that she and Affleck, 49, tied the knot at A Little White Chapel. She wrote, "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," adding that the ceremony was "exactly what we wanted."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A source tells PEOPLE that the newlyweds "plan on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends." "They don't have a honeymoon planned yet. Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon," the source says.

"Ever since they started dating again, Jennifer has truly believed that this is it. She is looking forward to growing old with Ben," adds the source. "She is very happy and content with Ben. She couldn't ask for anything else. She thinks it's all perfect."

Jennifer Lopez uploaded to her newsletter pics from her and Ben's wedding. Credit: On The JLo Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez | Credit: On The JLO

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In her newsletter, Lopez wrote, "When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives."

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 10: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie "The Last Duel" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

The pair announced their engagement in April after having rekindled their romance last year. As Lopez put it in her wedding newsletter, "It turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."