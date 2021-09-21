See Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Most Loved-Up Photos Together
Though the rekindled lovebirds are heading back to work for what's expected to be a "busy fall," they gave us lots of glitz and glamour with their summer outings, from St. Tropez to Venice and beyond
Way to make an entrance! The pair turned heads as they arrived at the September 2021 Venice Film Festival premiere of The Last Duel, which Affleck co-wrote and stars in, in full old-Hollywood glamour.
The black tux. The white gown. The look of love. Is this photo setting off wedding bells in anyone else's head?!
Don't mind us, we'll just be here gaping at our screens over these red carpet shots of Affleck and Lopez.
Ahead of the premiere, the duo arrived in Venice masked up and hand-in-hand (and in the same color combination, one might add).
On Sept. 9, Affleck and Lopez arrived in style via a private boat taxi to the Venice Film Festival ahead of The Last Duel premiere.
Lopez leaned in as Affleck wrapped an arm around her shoulder ahead of their arrival.
Just a few days after Affleck was spotted at Tiffany & Co. in the Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles, the couple color-coordinated their outfits for a return trip to the same shopping center on Aug. 24.
The pair shared another intimate moment amidst the "Cambia El Paso" singer's birthday celebrations in St. Tropez.
According to a Hollywood insider, the couple "are madly in love" and "the loves of each other's lives."
Affleck and Lopez originally began dating in July 2002, after sparks flew on the set of their movie Gigli. A few months later, he popped the question that November. The pair later postponed their September 2003 wedding just days before it was set to take place, and ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.
Before Lopez had taken her rekindled romance Instagram official, close pal Leah Remini shared snaps on her own account from her star-studded 51st birthday bash — including one black-and-white photo that featured Lopez and Affleck getting cozy in a photo booth.
The photo that broke the Internet! After months of romance rumors, Lopez made their relationship Instagram official in July 2021 with a photo of the pair sharing a passionate kiss aboard a yacht while celebrating her 52nd birthday in St. Tropez.
The pair shared another sweet kiss while in St. Tropez.
In May of this year, a source told PEOPLE that the stars' relationship is different this time around. "Time has passed, and they are each in a different place with children," the insider shared.
The couple shared a courtside kiss while watching a L.A. Lakers game on Dec. 7.
Affleck and Lopez looked totally loved up while at the L.A. premiere of The Tender Bar on Dec. 12.