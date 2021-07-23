Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Cuddle Up in Photo Booth Pic from Leah Remini's Birthday Party

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have yet to share anything about their rekindled romance on their own social media accounts

On Thursday, Remini shared a video from her star-studded 51st birthday bash featuring dozens of photos from the party — including a snap of the actress with Affleck and Lopez in what appears to be a photo booth.

"I wanted to share a little video from my birthday with you all because I got so much love from you on my birthday but also everyday," wrote Remini, whose birthday was on June 15.

In the grayscale picture, seen around 32 seconds into the footage, Affleck has his arms around both Lopez and Remini as they hug him from both sides. Lopez rests her hand on Affleck's chest.

Affleck, 48, and Lopez, 51, have yet to share anything about their rekindled romance on their own social media accounts. However, a Hollywood insider told PEOPLE this week that the pair "are madly in love" and "the loves of each other's lives."

The couple originally began dating in July 2002 and got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding days before the date. They ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004. They were first spotted spending time together again in April.

Of the connection between the Hustlers star and two-time Oscar winner, a source close to Lopez said: "Even though their split many years ago was devastating for Jennifer, she has never had a bad word to say about Ben."

"They want to do everything they can to make this work," the Lopez source added.

Following Affleck, 48, and Lopez's respective splits from Ana de Armas and Alex Rodriguez this year, the two have been spending plenty of time together, sparking a lot of conversation around their relationship.

Another source recently told PEOPLE that "their relationship is very strong."

Both have been spotted hanging out together, spending time with each other's children.

Affleck, meanwhile, donned a hoodie and jeans, and was seen with 9-year-old son Samuel beside him. He shares his son as well as daughters Seraphina, 12, and Violet, 15, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

In June, a source told PEOPLE that Affleck, 48, was getting to know Lopez's twins and that they are "onboard with starting fresh in Los Angeles."